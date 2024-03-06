Jeff Christofis Joins DME Service Solutions as Chief Strategy Officer
His extensive background and strategic approach to leadership are precisely what DME needs as we expand our services and client base.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DME Service Solutions, a leader in innovative customer service solutions and contact center management, is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Jeff Christofis as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). With over 25 years of leadership experience in customer service, contact center management, IT service management, and technology strategies, Christofis brings a wealth of expertise to DME. In this role, he is tasked with driving the company’s strategic initiatives, enhancing service offerings, and enriching the value proposition for clients, propelling DME into its next phase of growth and innovation.
— Ryan Holbrook
"DME is excited to welcome Jeff aboard," President Ryan Holbrook stated, "His extensive background and strategic approach to leadership are precisely what DME needs as we expand our services and client base. We are confident that our company will reach new heights of success under Jeff's guidance."
Christofis' appointment comes at a crucial time as DME navigates the competitive and evolving landscape of the BPO industry. CEO Richard Lee remarked, "As a young company, facing the saturated BPO market presents both challenges and opportunities for innovation and differentiation. We're excited about what Jeff brings to the table. His role will be critical in ensuring DME not only stands out in this crowded space but also sets a new benchmark for service excellence and client satisfaction."
Christofis highlighted the importance of corporate culture in delivering exceptional customer service, "The secret to delivering exceptional customer service lies in how you treat your employees. DME's rapid growth, driven by its focus on building a strong employee community and culture, has placed employee well-being at the forefront. This approach has enabled us to deliver superior performance and value to our clients."
He added, "What excites me most about this new opportunity is the chance to be part of a team that values culture, vision, and the passion for service excellence. It's rare to see such a combination of culture, focus, talent, executive leadership, and experience come together all at once."
Christofis is poised to further develop DME's service offerings and enhance its value proposition for clients. He elaborated, "My goal is to strengthen our value by cultivating strong partnerships and alliances with our clients, moving beyond the traditional vendor-client relationship to become true partners who are willing to take risks and innovate. Moreover, within the DME culture, we have developed an empowered workforce that thinks and acts innovatively, which I believe is key to our success."
As DME continues to grow and evolve, Christofis's leadership and strategic vision are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future, ensuring it remains a leader in customer service and contact center management.
"I am immensely excited to be part of the DME family. The company’s commitment to employee well-being and client satisfaction aligns with my personal values and professional goals," Christofis expressed, "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further DME’s strategic objectives and contribute to its culture of excellence."
Prior to joining DME, Christofis was the Vice President of Kelly Connect, where he led the development of a global service delivery organization. His role encompassed a broad range of responsibilities from business development to operational delivery, highlighting his all-encompassing grasp of the customer service industry. Christofis holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from the School of Engineering at Oakland University, Michigan. He has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Bloomberg, and FlexJobs for his contributions to the industry and is an active participant in speaking engagements across leading industry forums.
---
About DME Service Solutions
DME Service Solutions partners with healthcare brands to streamline operations and improve customer satisfaction. Our customizable outsourcing services accelerate growth with HIPAA-compliant solutions. Our team maximizes efficiency with leading technology for exceptional customer outcomes 24/7, 365 days a year, and multi-language operations. Together, we transform healthcare. Visit dmeserve.com for a strategic partnership.
Aileen Manalo
DME Service Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn