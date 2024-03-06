Wednesday, March 6
Dual language education is one step closer to becoming a WA law
Educators say that to sustain and expand dual language and tribal education, increased funding is needed. House Bill 1228, sponsored by Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, D-Mukilteo, passed unanimously in both the House and Senate. It would create permanent funding to make these programs available to every school district by 2040. The Legislature plans to annually fund at least 10 new dual language education programs, with the average grant award of $40,000. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Aidé Villalobos)
WA lawmakers vote to prohibit firearms in more public areas
Washington lawmakers are expanding the list of places in the state where weapons, including firearms, will be prohibited under a new bill passed by the Legislature Monday. Senate Bill 5444, sponsored by Sen. Javier Valdez, D-Seattle, will prohibit individuals from possessing weapons at zoos, aquariums, libraries and transit stations in Washington. The prohibitions in the bill do not apply to those with a concealed pistol license. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (Tri-City Herald)
Local students, staff have better access to naloxone under new law
Last month, lawmakers in both the state House and Senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 5804, requiring all public schools to stock naloxone, also known as Narcan. Another bill, House Bill 2112, would provide free Narcan to high school and college students to take home. The House bill was proposed as part of the state’s operating budget. The Senate Ways and Means Committee is set to decide on the budget this week. Continue reading at The Everett Herald. (Olivia Vanni)
Aberdeen Daily World
Former Gateway Center property listed for surplus sale, then removed
Axios
How wildfires impact mental health
Bellingham Herald
WA Legislature passes 3 controversial initiatives as clock counts down for 2024 session (Robinson, Pederson, Kuderer)
Columbian
Interstate 5 Bridge program releases second set of renderings for replacement span
Meals on Wheels gets 2 grants for $1.7M for meals tailored to those just released from hospital
EPA proposes adding Columbia River from Grand Coulee Dam to Canada border to superfund list
Major Columbia River property owner frustrated that I-5 Bridge project has yet to get Coast Guard approval
Everett Herald
Secretary of State Steve Hobbs: ‘I wanted to serve my country’
‘¡Una erupción!’: Dual language programs expanding to 10 local schools (Ortiz-Self)
Kent Reporter
State Sen. Keiser announces retirement after 29 years in Legislature (Keiser, Billig)
News Tribune
This city just committed $1 million to controversial Spanaway homeless village project
What’s up with Tacoma apartment building? Rents on rise as city mulls new housing options
Peninsula Daily News
Closures for fish passages shortened
Puget Sound Business Journal
The Washington capital gains tax is here to stay, for now
Seattle Times
Bill that would up oversight of WA hospital consolidations dies (Simmons)
WA to train public defenders, prosecutors for rural, underserved areas (Dhingra)
WA won’t legalize cafes in residential neighborhoods, lawmakers decide
After march on King County Courthouse, help arrives for asylum-seekers
WA’s lackluster snowpack draws concerns, especially on the Olympic Peninsula
Opinion: Fencing will make our freeway overpasses safer
Editorial: Close gap between promise and reality of dual-credit courses
Spokesman Review
EPA proposes adding Upper Columbia River to superfund list
Keep on trucking: Spokane confronts issues in replacing its fire and police vehicles
Not just ‘a big city issue’: Stevens County raises community awareness of opioid overdoses
Tri-City Herald
Worse than COVID shutdown. Pasco businesses in dire straits over overpass closure project
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Planned Parenthood installs 24/7 morning-after pill vending machine
Washington Post
Businesses escalate fight against Biden rule on gig worker pay
Federal judge orders minority-business agency opened to all races
Why hospitals in many states with legal abortion may refuse to perform them
WA State Standard
House, Senate at odds on rules to govern collective bargaining with their staff (Stanford, Riccelli)
Child sex trafficking survivor says update of WA laws will help prevent stories like hers (Dhingra)
EPA looks to unlock Superfund dollars for Columbia River site in northeast Washington
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Valley junior water rights holders looking at reduced supply for coming year
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Duwamish tribe wants input on City of Seattle projects
Puget Sound Energy works to make power outages ‘invisible’ to customers
Some law enforcement agencies say they won’t change pursuit policies after new initiative goes into effect
Hundreds of Longview residents are unable to get opioid medication for chronic pain from local pharmacies
Former WSDOT economist sues agency and governor’s office, claims he was pressured to lie about gas prices
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Bill to create AI task force passes Washington state legislature
Seattle Mayor announces “One Seattle” comprehensive housing plan affecting all neighborhoods
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
K-12 parental ‘bill of rights’ set to become law in Washington State (Marci)
KNKX Public Radio
Washington police pursuit rules to change after Legislature adopts 3 voter initiatives (Trudeau)
KUOW Public Radio
Here’s why WA Democrats passed 3 Republican-backed voter initiatives (Goodman, Pedersen, Jinkins)
King County leaders say they have new plans to fight the opioid crisis. But when?
Washington’s legislative maps were challenged by someone who helped draw them
Facing another hotel eviction, Seattle area asylum-seekers lean on religious groups to foot the bill
KXLY (ABC)
New law aims to ease police chase restrictions in Washington
EPA proposes adding Upper Columbia River to National Priorities List for cleanup
FOX13 TV
Washington’s ‘Stripper Bill of Rights’: Proposed bill aims to protect sex workers
B-Town Blog
Sen. Karen Keiser announces that she will retire from WA State Legislature (Keiser, Billig)
Cascadia Daily News
A maxed-out power grid: What it takes to keep the lights on in Whatcom County
New Skagit hearing examiner to review controversial decision on gravel mine project
Crosscut
Seattle shares plan for more housing density in every neighborhood