Christenson Transportation Receives MOTA Safety Awards
Christenson Transportation Receives MOTA Safety Awards for ZERO accidents in 2023 & 77 Driver Join Chair’s Safe Driver ClubSTRAFFORD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christenson Transportation, a leading family-owned freight and logistics services company, is excited to announce that they have been recognized by the Missouri Trucking Association for ZERO accidents as a company in 2023. In addition, 77 (seventy-seven) Christenson Transportation drivers have been inducted into the Missouri Trucking Association’s Chair’s Safe Driver Club. The award is given to drivers with ZERO tickets and ZERO accidents.
The Safety Awards program recognizes the top fleets in Missouri’s truckload industry that demonstrate a commitment to safety. Christenson Transportation has worked tirelessly to keep its drivers safe on the highway, and this award is a testament to their dedication to safety.
This honor reflects Christenson’s commitment to safety, training, technology, and their drivers. The company has implemented various initiatives in safety, training, maintenance, technology, and equipment programs to ensure the safety of its drivers and the motoring public.
"We are incredibly proud of our 77 drivers who have been recognized by the Missouri Trucking Association for their outstanding commitment to safety," said Don Christenson President and CEO of Christenson Transportation. "Safety takes priority at Christenson, and we will continue to invest in programs and technology that support our drivers and ensure safe operations."
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower 48 (forty-eight) states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk, and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
Kimberly Crites
Christenson Transportation
+14178931656 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok