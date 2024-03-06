Dynamic Fluid Components expanding operations in Oconee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dynamic Fluid Components, a wholesale distributor of fluid power products, today announced it is expanding its operations in Oconee County. The company’s $4.8 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Dynamic Fluid Components offers a variety of fluid power products including hydraulic motors, gear pumps and pressure gauges. The company supplies products to 2,000 customers throughout Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The company will construct a new 25,000-square-foot distribution facility located at 181 Misty Drive in West Union and invest in updated equipment.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Dynamic Fluid Components team should visit the company’s website.

“Dynamic Fluid Components is thrilled to be moving forward with our expansion in Oconee County. The new facility will bring even more efficiency to our operation and allow us to meet the needs of our growing customer base well into the future. When we initially started looking to expand, we considered locations in the county, region and outside the state, but the favorable business climate, workforce and support found in Oconee County and the state of South Carolina always brought us back home. Dynamic Fluid Components appreciates the partnership we have enjoyed with the county and state, and we look forward to the bright future our expansion will have for both our company and the community.” -Dynamic Fluid Components President Sam Adams

“Dynamic Fluid Components’ investment once again proves that South Carolina is a place where businesses can thrive. We celebrate their partnership and decision to invest $4.8 million in Oconee County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Dynamic Fluid Components on its expansion in Oconee County. We are proud of the company’s success and look forward to a continued partnership as it builds a legacy in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Dynamic Fluid Components is an important part of our industry family in Oconee County. I am grateful for their continued investment in our citizens and our county with this expansion.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“Oconee County greatly appreciates and thanks Dynamic Fluid Components on their decision to expand the company’s operations in our community. They are a fantastic business that has been in Oconee for over 20 years. It is important that we support our existing industry in meaningful ways when they seek to grow their operations here. Dynamic Fluid Components’ expansion is a testimonial to the outstanding business environment we afford existing industry and is another example of why Oconee County is a top-shelf location for business.” -Oconee County Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert

