McEntire Produce continues growing Richland County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – McEntire Produce, a full-service fresh produce supplier, today announced the continued development of its state-of-the-art facility in Richland County. The company’s $26.2 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Operating in Richland County since 1938, McEntire Produce is a family-owned fresh produce processor, repacker and wholesaler. The company also handles the general processing of lettuce, tomatoes, onions and coleslaw mix for numerous fast-food restaurants.

The company will upfit its existing facility located at 2040 American Italian Way in Columbia with automation advancements that will improve production capacity.

Operations will be phased in over five years. Individuals interested in joining the McEntire Produce team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“The McEntire family is pleased to further invest in its Richland County manufacturing facility. The investments planned over the next five years will improve the capacity, enable customer expansion and create more jobs for South Carolinians.” -McEntire Produce President and CEO Carter McEntire

“We are proud to see a company with such a long-standing history in our state continuing to succeed. After over eighty years of operations in South Carolina, McEntire Produce’s announcement today is further proof that our state has the tools businesses need to find long-term success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has a rich history in agribusiness, and thriving companies like McEntire Produce are a huge reason why this industry continues to flourish in our state. Congratulations on this impressive $26.2 million investment in Richland County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“McEntire Produce’s expansion will create more agribusiness jobs for South Carolinians and more opportunities for South Carolina farmers. I’m glad to see this respected, multi-generational local business solidifying its commitment to our state.” -South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Richland County is proud to invest in homegrown, family-owned businesses like McEntire Produce. The company’s multi-million dollar expansion will not only expand the county’s workforce with the creation of new jobs, but also afford future growth and strengthen our roots nationally and globally.” -Richland County Council Chairwoman Jesica Mackey

