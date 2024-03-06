Massachusetts Collaborative Law Council Featured in The Respectful Divorce Podcast
Attorneys Patrice Brymner, Devlin Farmer, and Jennifer Hawthorne Kelsey join The Respectful Divorce Podcast to discuss how Collaborative Divorce works.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys Patrice Brymner, Devlin Farmer,and Jennifer Hawthorne Kelsey recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss the ins and outs of Collaborative Divorce, and how clients can prepare for a consultation. In this episode, the guests explain how the Collaborative Divorce process provides attorney’s a completely different role than they would have in a litigation process.
The guests turned to Collaborative Divorce along with many of their peers because it offers clients the ability to make their own settlements without completely destroying their dynamic. In a Collaborative Divorce, attorneys don’t handle every aspect of a divorce, like they would in litigation – clients will be able to consult with neutral experts including a financial analyst, divorce coach, and child specialist. These experts educate clients and help facilitate healthy communication, which can mitigate the uncertainty and emotional trauma that comes with Collaborative Divorce.
“In our training, we make sure that attorneys are less focused on getting the ‘best outcome’ from their client, and more focused on listening to their client to help their client find the best outcome for themselves,” said Jen Hawthorne Kelsey, the President-elect of Massachusetts Collaborative Law.
The guests are members of Massachusetts Collaborative Law Council, a group of attorneys, mental health professionals, child specialists and financial analysts who are dedicated to raising awareness about Collaborative Divorce. From March 4-8, the organization, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
To contact podcast host Tim Crouch, email tim@thecrouchgroup.com.
