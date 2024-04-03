MB&A Accelerates Laboratory Audits at USDA

About

Millsapps, Ballinger & Associates (MB&A) is a technology company founded in 2011 by Joshua Millsapps and Erik Ballinger with the idea that driving outcomes for customers is paramount. Over a decade later, that has not changed. We empower our customers to collect, manage, and understand their data as it flows through operational processes inside and outside their organization. Our team of experts bring the experience of large consulting organizations, with the agility of an agile software development team, to our customers. As MB&A has evolved, we have stayed true to our beliefs and our core mission. We deliver outcomes.

mbaoutcome.com