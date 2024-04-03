MB&A Accelerates Laboratory Audits at USDA
The USDA's Journey to Operational Excellence with the ExAM Platform
I am excited to see our support of the mission at USDA being recognized. USDA AMS is setting a standard for timely modernization and scalable innovation.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millsapps, Ballinger and Associates (MB&A) in partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Laboratory Approval Programs Team leveraged cloud technology to responsibly scale and digitize laboratory audits migrating away from previously constructed, paper-based, and labor-intensive systems. With the implementation of MB&A’s ExAM platform, the USDA Laboratory Approval Programs have realized a measurable increase in efficiency, reducing time spent on administrative, recordkeeping, and reporting functions by 60% and reducing audit times by an average of 4 hours. As a result, customers are experiencing faster and more consistent service. With fewer resources, the Laboratory Approval Service (LAS) is championing operational excellence through better use of technology and shared solutions.
As a result, MB&A, as part of the USDA Laboratory Approval Programs Team, has been named the winner of a 2023 USDA AMS Administrator's Award for their platform’s innovative use and dedication to operational excellence through the implementation of the Extensible Assessment Manager (ExAM) platform to perform audits and administer Laboratory Approval Programs.
“I am excited to see our support of the mission at USDA being recognized; it truly felt like a partnership working with USDA AMS. We are proud of the whole team for tackling digital modernization and are committed to adding additional efficiencies where possible. USDA AMS is setting a standard for timely modernization and scalable innovation"
Joshua Millsapps, CEO of MB&A.
The Science & Technology Program Laboratory Approval Service (LAS) implemented the ExAM platform built by MB&A on the Salesforce platform to perform mobile audits and administer laboratory approval programs supporting domestic and international trade. The solution standardizes and automates workflow processes, digitizes audits in a mobile environment; enables automated communications and reports, centralizes and organizes data, tracks customer engagement, tasks, and activities, and enables real-time program monitoring and data analysis. Supporting USDA's overall vision of providing leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition, and related issues based on public policy, the best available science, and effective management.
About MB&A
Founded in 2011, MB&A is committed to connecting our customers’ missions to meaningful outcomes through technology. Our award-winning suite of products built on our ExAM platform empowers enterprises to collect, manage, and understand their data with ease using a low-code/no-code sustainable approach.
