Dinant Marks International Women's Day with Strong Commitment to Women's Rights & Empowerment
Honduran Company Vows to Continue to Invest in Women and Accelerate Progress
Empowering women starts with education for all. By providing extensive training on women's rights and violence prevention, we are contributing to a culture of respect and equality.”TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of International Women's Day, Dinant stands proudly as a champion of women's rights, both within its workforce and the wider community. The Honduran company has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to establishing and maintaining a secure, respectful work environment for all. Roger Pineda, Director of Corporate Relations, said, “As Dinant celebrates International Women's Day, we reaffirm our commitment to invest in women, striving to serve as a model for corporate responsibility and gender equality in Honduras and beyond.”
— Roger Pineda, Director of Corporate Relations
Advancing Women's Rights through Education
Dinant has taken proactive steps to educate its staff, as well as local communities, on the importance of protecting the rights of women. Over the past few years, more than 11,000 individuals have participated in Dinant's courses focused on women's rights, violence prevention, child protection, and the company's Corporate Social Responsibility policy. Dinant’s compulsory staff training module on the prevention of violence or harassment based on gender was established in collaboration with expert legal advice and draws from global best practices.
"Empowering women starts with education for all. By providing extensive training on women's rights and violence prevention, we are contributing to a culture of respect and equality," Roger Pineda remarked. "These courses are a cornerstone of our efforts to create an inclusive environment where women's contributions are valued, and their rights are defended."
Supporting female business owners, four women are among the 15 independent producers trained by Dinant since 2021-22 in ecosystem, water, and species conservation; good agricultural practices; and the business of farming.
Creating A Healthier Environment For Female Employees
Since 2021, Dinant has provided a breastfeeding clinic for working mothers at its snacks factory in San Pedro Sula. A highly-trained, full-time female healthcare provider assists nursing mothers, providing training and advice, and attending to any medical issues the mothers might have. Dinant is committed to providing similar facilities at other sites in Honduras, with breastfeeding clinics under construction at Company properties in Aguán and Comayagua, and with plans for similar clinics at Lean and at a second San Pedro Sula location.
Dinant’s support for female employees extends to career development. Earlier this month, the company promoted a female security officer to the position of Security Supervisor for Leán. A former Honduran National Police officer, Hilda Saray Velásquez is the first female member of Dinant’s security team to be appointed to a supervisory role.
Moving Forward with Dedication and Resolve
Dinant's observance of International Women's Day is more than a celebration; it is a reaffirmation of the company's long-term dedication to supporting and advancing women's rights. Dinant recognizes the vital role women play in all aspects of life and is committed to providing opportunities for growth, learning, and advancement.
Pineda stated, "Today, we celebrate the progress we've made, but our journey towards gender equality continues. Dinant remains resolute in its commitment to championing the rights and well-being of women in our workforce, our communities, and the industry at large."
About Dinant
Dinant is a leading consumer products manufacturer headquartered in Honduras and employing 5,500 people in this country, as well as many thousands of contractors, vendors, and suppliers. With operations spanning Central America and beyond, Dinant is a company with a powerful sense of social responsibility, dedicated to improving the lives of its employees, their families, and the local communities. Dinant’s GRI Report for 2021/22 is available in English and in Spanish.
