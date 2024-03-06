Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,719 in the last 365 days.

2023-2024 Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form Open

2023-2024 Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form Open

The 2023-2024 Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form is now open in the NDE portal. This collection is due on April 30, 2024 and has an audit window from May 1-15, 2024.

This collection is used to meet the ESEA Title I requirements for consultation between public schools who have resident low-income school-aged students attending a nonpublic school. This does not apply to rule 12 or 13 exempt schools. There is one form for each nonpublic schools having eligible students in attendance.

The Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form is found in the Consolidated Data Collection (CDC) in the Data Collections Tab. If it’s not available on your account, you can obtain the activation code for the CDC collection from your school’s Portal District Administrator.

Questions on how to enter data and general collection navigation can be directed to NDE.ServiceDesk@nebraska.gov

Questions regarding the actual consultation needs and requirements can be directed to jim.kent@nebraska.gov

 

 

You just read:

2023-2024 Title I Nonpublic Consultation Form Open

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more