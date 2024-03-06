Submit Release
TCEQ approves fines totaling $251,247

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $197,554 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one Edwards Aquifer, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, two public water systems, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Feb. 27 and March 5, the executive director approved penalties totaling $53,693 against 25 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 28, 2024. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

