TCEQ approves fines totaling $251,247

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $197,554 against 12 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one Edwards Aquifer, one municipal solid waste, four municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, two public water systems, and two water quality.

A default order was issued for the following enforcement category: one municipal solid waste.

In addition, on Feb. 27 and March 5, the executive director approved penalties totaling $53,693 against 25 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for March 28, 2024.