Collaborative Divorce Denton County Featured in The Respectful Divorce Podcast
Camille Milner, a member of Collaborative Divorce Denton County, recently joined The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how a Collaborative Divorce worksDENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Camille Milner, a member of Collaborative Divorce Denton County, recently joined Tim Crouch, host of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, to discuss how a Collaborative Divorce works. In this episode, Milner explains the history of collaborative divorce, and how the process revolutionized how people untie the knot.
Milner’s experience witnessing her grandparents divorce respectfully and amicably gave her the insight as an attorney to see that family courts are incompatible for the vast majority of cases. From her perspective, clients tend to thrive when they decide the divorce outcome on their own terms, with the assistance of a team of attorneys and neutrals including a divorce coach, financial professional, and child specialist.
“The psychology behind this is that if attorneys make the agreement, the clients don’t have the same level of commitment to it,” Milner said. “But if the clients make the agreement, then those agreements stick better.”
Camille Millner is a family attorney and litigator who has practiced Collaborative Law since 2001. From March 4-8, Milner, along with hundreds of divorce professionals, will provide free 30-minute divorce consultations as part of Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024, a growing national initiative to promote Collaborative Divorce as a better way to untie the knot.
To listen to this and all other episodes of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit www.therespectfuldivorcepodcast.com. The Respectful Divorce Podcast provides advice from divorce professionals nationwide on better ways to untie the knot.
To learn more about Divorce With Respect Week™, visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com
