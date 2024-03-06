Cashland Holdings’ “Your Change Matters” Campaign Donates to NAMI Oklahoma

Samantha Bentson, Chief Executive Officer Cashland | Lorna Palmer, Executive Director NAMI of Oklahoma | Diana Miller, Director of Operations Cashland

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cashland Holdings, LLC recently presented a check for $2500 to NAMI Oklahoma (National Alliance of Mental Issues) as the 2023 recipient of their annual “Your Change Matters” campaign. Cashland’s donation will help increase understanding and bring awareness to mental illness issues and to share the message that treatment can be effective.

“We can’t thank Cashland Holdings enough for selecting us as your 2023 charity partner! Your efforts, energy and generous support is a game changer for those affected by mental illness.” said Lorna Palmer, Executive Director of NAMI Oklahoma. “Your dollars will help create a world where all people affected by mental illness can experience hope, recovery, wellness and freedom from stigma.”

Since 2011, Cashland’s employees and customers have donated over $79,000 to local charities that include: Down Syndrome Association, Special Olympics, Deaconess Pregnancy & Adoption, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Limbs For Life among others. All donations stay with the local chapters for each charity that is chosen. The recipient of Cashland’s 2024 “Your Change Matters” campaign is Kids Corral, A Toby Keith Foundation. Cashland also extends their philanthropic efforts throughout the year with Samantha Bentson, CEO, serving as the Relay Exchange Chairman along with the company being a relay exchange stop sponsor of the OKC Memorial Marathon. Plus each year at Christmas, the Cashland Corporate office adopts a family in lieu of their annual gift exchange. If you are a nonprofit or 501(c) organization interested in becoming a community partner, please contact Samantha Bentson at sbentson@cashlandok.com or visit our website at www.cashlandok.com.

About Cashland Holdings, LLC

Cashland Holdings, LLC is a family-owned and operated company based in the heart of Oklahoma. They opened there first store in 1987 and have since expanded to 10 locations across the state. They provide top-quality customer service within a wide range of convenient financial services that include loans, bill payments, check cashing and other money management solutions.

About NAMI®

NAMI Oklahoma is an organization of families, friends and individuals whose lives have been affected by mental illness. Since 1985, they have offered understanding to anyone concerned about mental illnesses and the treatment of mental illness. Today, NAMI Oklahoma has grown to include seven affiliates throughout the state that facilitate support groups, conduct education programs, and speak in the community to increase understanding and bring awareness to mental illness issues and to share the message that treatment can be effective.

