EB5AN Explains Major Implications of New USCIS Data for Rural and Urban EB-5 Investors
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, recently hosted a webinar and published a comprehensive article explaining new USCIS data and its implications for EB-5 investors.
New data finally brings some transparency to the EB-5 set-aside visa categories. The rural and urban TEA categories were introduced in March 2022. Since that time, little data has been made available concerning them. The American Immigrant Investor Alliance (AIIA) filed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, which led USCIS to release the new data.
Sam Silverman, one of the managing partners at EB5AN, had this to say: “I cannot overstate how significant this new data from USCIS is. The urban high-unemployment TEA category is clearly oversubscribed. USCIS has not announced this yet, but the data is clear. Our article explains the data in simple terms, and then provides some honest, unbiased analysis of what the data means for EB-5 investors.”
EB5AN has published a comprehensive article that discusses the data and then explains its implications.
“We believe that EB-5 investors should have all the information they need to make informed decisions,” said Michael Schoenfeld, the other managing partner at EB5AN. “We see many in the industry trying to downplay or ignore the data because they want EB-5 investors to invest in their urban TEA projects. We have urban TEA projects, too. But our investors are our highest priority.”
The article provides further details. For more information, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
New data finally brings some transparency to the EB-5 set-aside visa categories. The rural and urban TEA categories were introduced in March 2022. Since that time, little data has been made available concerning them. The American Immigrant Investor Alliance (AIIA) filed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, which led USCIS to release the new data.
Sam Silverman, one of the managing partners at EB5AN, had this to say: “I cannot overstate how significant this new data from USCIS is. The urban high-unemployment TEA category is clearly oversubscribed. USCIS has not announced this yet, but the data is clear. Our article explains the data in simple terms, and then provides some honest, unbiased analysis of what the data means for EB-5 investors.”
EB5AN has published a comprehensive article that discusses the data and then explains its implications.
“We believe that EB-5 investors should have all the information they need to make informed decisions,” said Michael Schoenfeld, the other managing partner at EB5AN. “We see many in the industry trying to downplay or ignore the data because they want EB-5 investors to invest in their urban TEA projects. We have urban TEA projects, too. But our investors are our highest priority.”
The article provides further details. For more information, schedule a one-on-one call with EB5AN
*****
Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas, including H-1B, L-1B, and F-1. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of foreign direct investment into the United States and created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.
EB5AN is an internationally known EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated more than $1.0 billion of investment under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center-sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 60 countries.
Sam Silverman
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here