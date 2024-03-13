Untappd Releases its 2023 Untappd Community Awards to Recognize Top-Rated Beers Globally
Nearly 7,500 breweries in 50 countries honored for producing top-rated beers
We want to use the Untappd Community Awards to thank, recognize, and celebrate breweries globally.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Untappd, the company connecting brewers, retailers, and beer enthusiasts globally, today released its inaugural Untappd Community Awards highlighting the top beers from all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. as well as 50 countries worldwide in each of 268 beer substyles. The Untappd Community Awards for 2023, presented by Ollie brewery management software, recognized 25,302 beers brewed by nearly 7,500 breweries globally. Ratings by the Untappd app’s global community of nearly 11 million beer enthusiasts powered the awards. The top three beers by average Untappd rating in 2023 in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. as well as 50 countries around the world were recognized for up to 268 beer substyles in each geography.
“We want to use the Untappd Community Awards to thank, recognize, and celebrate breweries globally. Countless breweries all around the world brew amazing beer, and we felt we were overdue in highlighting the best beers across all styles, not just those that garner stratospheric average ratings,” said Kyle Roderick, Chief Product Officer at Next Glass, Untappd’s parent company. “While there are plenty of awards to go around for various IPA and Stout substyles, the Untappd Community Awards will recognize annually the very best beers among all styles. In doing so, we honor a broad array of incredible beers from all around the world that our amazing user community regards as best-in-class.”
In the United States, 3,719 breweries brewed a beer winning an Untappd Community Award in at least one style at the national or state level. The 10 U.S. breweries that produced the highest number of award-winning brews at a state or national level include Tree House Brewing Company, Sapwood Cellars Brewery, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Hill Farmstead Brewery, Schilling Beer Co., Barrique Brewing and Blending, Anchorage Brewing Company, Wren House Brewing Company, Fox Farm Brewery, and The Veil Brewing Co.
“All of us at Dogfish Head are super proud to be in the top three in the U.S. alongside the great folks at breweries like Tree House and Sapwood! It is so cool to see so many of our other favorite breweries win awards as well,” said Sam Calagione, Brewer & Founder of Dogfish Head. He continued, “29 years into making off-centered ales for off-centered people, it is heart-warming to know the people we make them for appreciate the passion and creativity we put into this work every day! We are proud to be part of the vibrant Untappd community.”
To qualify, beers had to receive a minimum of 50 ratings from unique Untappd users in 2023. Award winners were selected for substyles in all geographies in which at least three products in the substyle qualified with 50 unique ratings. Untappd’s 11 million users globally have logged over 1.3 billion beer check-ins since 2010, with the majority of check-ins including ratings. While fewer than 1.65% of over 1.5 million beers rated in 2023 received an award, nearly 30% of breweries worldwide produced an award-winning beer.
The highest-rated beer in the United States in 2023 was Double Barrel Derivation (Double Willett Double Vanilla 2022), an Imperial/Double Stout from Side Project Brewing in St. Louis, MO. Rounding out the top five were Year Three and The Heart of Darkness (Batch 11) from Ferndale, MI’s Schramm’s Mead, Blue Suede Shews from Pips Meadery in Gurnee, IL, and Ancient Otter Treats from Forager Brewery in Rochester, MN.
Outside of the United States, Pühaste Brewery in Tartu, Estonia was the top award winner, with 63 beers placing in the top three within the country. The order of the remaining top 10 international brewers in terms of total beer award count was Mikkeller (Copenhagen, Denmark), Schnitt Brewing Company (Tel Aviv, Israel), Polly’s Brew Co. (Mold, Flintshire Wales), Tiny Rebel Brewing Co (Newport Docks, Newport Wales), To Øl (Svinninge, Denmark), Garage Project (Wellington, New Zealand), BrewDog (Ellon, Scotland), Salikatt (Stavanger, Norway), and Põhjala (Tallinn, Estonia).
The highest-rated beverages in top Untappd geographies outside of the United States included Marlobobo’s Velvet Cobweb - Vanilla Ed. (Norway), Schaarbeekse Krieken from Furious Meads (Poland), Robocraft Brewery’s Tropic Android (Serbia), Dude Brewing’s Red Power | The Creature (Red Velvet Choco Cookie Stout) (Brazil), and Морок на світанку (Darkness at Dawn) from Гонір - Honir Brewery (Ukraine), Kriek Pjassel (2017) by Bokke (Belgium), Barrel Aged Bestowed - It Was In My Cart (Batch 2) from Third Moon Brewing Company (Canada), Unknown Dreams. by Brouwerij Bravoure (The Netherlands), Lepus from Wander Beyond Brewing (England), and Brasseria Della Fonte’s Notte Di Natale 2023 (Bourbon Barrel Aged) (Italy).
Please visit the 2023 Untappd Community Awards homepage to search for award winners across all geographies and beer substyles, access the awards press kit, learn more about the awards criteria, and for additional information, including FAQs.
About Untappd
Available for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd’s Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.
