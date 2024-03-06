I-55 Mississippi River Bridge Closing for Two Weeks

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge for two weeks to continue construction activities on the I-55 and Crump interchange. During the two-week closure, crews will hydro-demolition the bridge deck and provide a new polymer concrete overlay. The polymer-modified concrete has strict temperature restrictions. All work is weather-dependent. The upcoming closure is the first of two allowed in the contract.

Sunday, March 10, 8:00 pm through Sunday, March 24, 8:00 pm



- I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

- I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway* in Tennessee

*Local traffic will be allowed to continue to the McLemore exit

- I-55 SB ramp will be closed

- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed

A detour will be posted.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .



As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.



