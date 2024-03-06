Rutland Barracks / Bomb Threat
DATE/TIME: March 6, 2024, at approximately 0950 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Walgreens, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: Bomb Threat
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2024, at approximately 0950 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a bomb threat at the Walgreens in West Rutland. At this time the threat is believed to be unfounded.
The West Rutland Fire Department assisted on scene. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.
