Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,724 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Bomb Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B4001376

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 6, 2024, at approximately 0950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walgreens, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Bomb Threat

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2024, at approximately 0950 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a bomb threat at the Walgreens in West Rutland. At this time the threat is believed to be unfounded.

The West Rutland Fire Department assisted on scene. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Bomb Threat

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more