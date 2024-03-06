Rutland Barracks / Bomb Threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001376

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 6, 2024, at approximately 0950 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Walgreens, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Bomb Threat

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 6, 2024, at approximately 0950 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a bomb threat at the Walgreens in West Rutland. At this time the threat is believed to be unfounded.

The West Rutland Fire Department assisted on scene. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.