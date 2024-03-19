Dr. Chris Goettl Named the University of Arizona College of Medicine's "Alumni of the Year”
I am incredibly grateful for the support, mentorship, and education I received at the University of Arizona. It is a real honor to be recognized for my work in interventional medicine.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular and Interventional Partners (ViP), Arizona's premier outpatient endovascular treatment center, proudly announces that Dr. Chris Goettl has been recognized as the University of Arizona College of Medicine’s "Alumni of the Year.”
— Dr. Chris Goettl
Recognizing Excellence
This recognition celebrates alumni who demonstrate remarkable expertise, unwavering dedication to patient care, and significant accomplishments in their respective specialties. Dr. Goettl's selection as "Alumni of the Year" underscores his significant impact and commitment to advancing patient care through minimally invasive endovascular procedures.
A Legacy of Achievement
Dr. Chris Goettl, an Arizona native, knew from a young age that he wanted to be a part of the future of medicine. Today, he is a board-certified interventional radiologist who performs cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedures guided by the latest and greatest in medical technology. His special interest lies in treating liver cancer and complex
vascular diseases.
After obtaining an MBA from the University of Notre Dame, Dr. Goettl graduated from the University of Arizona College of Medicine’s Phoenix campus in 2012. He completed his radiology residency at the University of Illinois (Chicago), where he served as Chief Resident for two years before completing his fellowship training at Stanford University.
Since 2018, Dr. Goettl has worked as an interventional radiologist at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix. In addition to his work at Vascular and Interventional Partners, he is also a clinical assistant professor at the College of Medicine’s Phoenix location.
Additionally, Dr. Goettl oversees the Interventional Procedural Simulation Program at the College of Medicine’s Center for Simulation and Innovation, where he trains medical students using a unique interventional procedural simulation platform. Each of these distinctive roles exemplifies his dedication, expertise, and outstanding talent.
Celebrating Excellence
Vascular and Interventional Partners congratulates Dr. Chris Goettl on this well-deserved recognition, celebrating his ongoing role in advancing the future of medicine. “This was a special honor, both for me and my family,” stated Dr. Goettl, “Growing up in Tucson, we have always been Wildcats at heart, and meeting the other awardees was truly inspiring. The College of Medicine–Phoenix is producing more and more incredible physicians for the state of Arizona and I’m excited to meet future Alumni of the Year coming out of our college. Bear Down!”
About Vascular and Interventional Partners (ViP):
Vascular and Interventional Partners (ViP) is Arizona's only 100% physician-owned Interventional and Neurointerventional practice and the premier provider of cutting-edge endovascular care. With a team of highly skilled physicians committed to excellence, ViP is dedicated to offering the highest level of care to its patients and advancing the field of interventional medicine.
Learn more on our website: https://www.vipinterventional.com/
Lew Pincus
Target Consulting, Inc.
email us here
Learn About Vascular & Interventional Partners