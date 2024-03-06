Traffic shift planned for Snake River Bridge Wednesday

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will be shifting traffic lanes on Wednesday, March 6 in preparation for work on the wildlife box on Wyoming State Highway 390 and the new signal installation.

Starting on Wednesday, March 6, drivers will notice some minor lane shifts and experience narrower lanes. The left and right turn lanes on southbound WYO 390 approaching Wyoming State Highway 22 and the left turn lane and through lane on eastbound WYO 22 approaching the WYO 22/WYO 390 intersection will be narrower. These changes reflect the first phase of lane shifts; with a second shift of WYO 22 traffic onto the newly constructed first half of the wildlife bridge planned for March 23.

WYDOT’s first priority is safety of motorists and construction crew members. Please travel slowly through the construction zone and follow all speed limits, directional signs, and flagging instructions.

Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information. For more information about the current work going on at the WY 22/WY 390 intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.