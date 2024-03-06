Renowned Serial Entrepreneur Ray Youssef Embraces New Chapter with NoOnes, Prioritizing Integrity over Monetary Gains
The primary focus of NoOnes is to foster a community built on trust, transparency, and ethical conduct, prioritizing the well-being of its users. Noones is pro-human, pro-trade, pro-Bitcoin.”LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable turn of events, Ray Youssef, a distinguished figure in the cryptocurrency space, has chosen to embark on a new journey with the launch of NoOnes. This venture signifies not only a bold step towards innovative solutions but also a testament to Youssef's unwavering commitment to integrity over financial gains.
— Ray Youssef
Ray Youssef's career reached its zenith with the creation of Paxful, a Peer-to-Peer marketplace that garnered over 13 million users by 2022. Despite its success, the platform faced significant regulatory hurdles, prompting Ray to embark on a mission to champion the cause of freedom and empowerment, particularly in the Global South.
Ray's fervor isn't limited to founding over 13 schools in the Global South through his "Built with Bitcoin Foundation". He also works actively to help x-Binance users escape regulatory constraints. His solution? A peer-to-peer alternative marketplace with a unique constitution, aimed at freeing Global South citizens, with a promise to share up to 50% of its revenue.
In a twist of fate, Ray Youssef chose to leave Paxful, despite its recognition in Time Magazine's list of the 100 most influential companies of 2022, walked away without any financial compensation. This bold move highlights Ray's unwavering dedication to his principles, emphasizing that his drive transcends mere monetary rewards. Guided by a steadfast belief in ethical business conduct, Ray is embarking on a new journey with NoOnes.
NoOnes, a venture founded by Ray Youssef, embodies a philosophy that transcends profit-driven motives. It is a platform designed for everyone, irrespective of their background or financial status. The primary focus of NoOnes is to foster a community built on trust, transparency, and ethical conduct, prioritizing the well-being of its users. NoOnes is pro-human, pro-trade and pro-Bitcoin.
As Ray Youssef embarks on this new chapter, he envisions NoOnes as a catalyst for positive change in the cryptocurrency landscape. NoOnes is the world's best Peer 2 Peer marketplace. The platform aims to redefine industry standards by placing integrity and social responsibility at the forefront of its operations. NoOnes believes in being completely open and honest about all aspects of the company’s operations, including volume, liquidity, dispute amount and conversion rates. At NoOnes, users also have direct access to the CEO. The launch of NoOnes signifies a commitment to principles that go beyond profit margins, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the world of business.
- Ends -
For media inquiries, please contact:
Dr. Nabila Fash
Diamante Global Ventures Ltd
+2347033393442
About Ray Youssef
Ray Youssef is a visionary serial entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the cryptocurrency industry. With a strong commitment to financial inclusion and social impact, Youssef has played a key role in shaping the landscape of digital currencies. His latest venture, NoOnes, reflects his dedication to integrity and ethical business practices.
About NoOnes
NoOnes is a platform founded by Ray Youssef, aimed at advancing financial inclusion and providing a space for users to transact digitally peer-to-peer. With a focus on inclusion, transparency, integrity and ethical conduct, NoOnes strives to create a community that prioritizes the well-being and privacy of its users. The platform seeks to redefine industry standards and contribute to a fast and ethical adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Nabila Fash
Diamante Global Ventures Ltd
+234 703 339 3442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram