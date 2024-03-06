Soundcore Launches Boom 2; Second Generation Chest Pounding Outdoor Speaker
Powerful Deep Bass in Compact Design with Customizable Light Show Keep Outdoor Adventures and Parties UpbeatBELLEVUE, WA, US, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soundcore, Anker Innovations’ premium audio brand, today launched the Soundcore Boom 2, the 2nd generation speaker previously debuted during CES 2024, and now available on Soundcore and Amazon. This speaker was designed to elevate the audio experience for outdoor enthusiasts by featuring up to 80W audio output enhanced by BassUp™️2.0 technology, detailed and balanced sound for all soundstage, and portable rugged design. The speaker can also add to the party with a customizable light show built-in to the passive radiators.
Booming Bass and Ultimate Audio Performance
The soundcore Boom 2 delivers powerful bass with deep, crystal-clear sound, thanks to its subwoofer. With Soundcore's BassUp™️2.0 technology, the speaker can boost the output and fine-tune the bass.
With the BassUp mode turned off, the speaker can deliver 60W of stereo audio output (a 40-watts subwoofer and two 10-Watt tweeters), however, when BassUp is turned on, the Boom 2 boosts the audio output of the subwoofer to 50W and each of the tweeters to 15W, offering 80W of deep, layered bass and more prominent high frequencies.
The 2.1 channel stereo design delivers not only powerful bass, but also clear detailed treble, thanks to a pair of tweeters and built-in subwoofer. Utilizing active crossover technology, the digital signal processor (DSP) can customize and optimize the EQ settings of each audio frequency, ensuring the speaker can deliver a balanced and smooth blend of high, mid-range, and bass.
The Soundcore Boom 2 also features two passive radiators with an symmetrical design that can reinforce the bass audio output. The passive radiators were designed with RGB lights that automatically sync lighting effects with the music. Soundcore offers seven presets for the light show effects and also allows users to customize the colors, providing a dynamic visual experience that enhances the immersive powerful sound.
With the powerful bass, clear and balanced sound and the dynamic light show, the soundcore Boom 2 is ideal for all types of music, from electronic and Hip-Hop to rock, allowing users to feel the beat during parties and outdoor activities.
Rugged Design for Outdoor Adventures
As the Spring arrives, the Soundcore Boom 2 is the perfect companion for outdoor activities. The speaker provides up to 24 hours playtime (50% volume with BassUp and light effects turned off).
The Boom 2 can also can be used as a power bank with its 7.3v/4900 mAh built-in battery, relieving user's anxiety over a dead phone battery while outdoors.
Featuring IPX7 waterproof certification, the speaker is able to withstand water splashes and can even float in the water, providing an uninterrupted music experience for gatherings by pools, rivers, or beaches. The ergonomic designed handle allows users to carry the speaker on the go.
Tailored Music Experience
With four presets and the ability to customize the sound, the Soundcore Pro EQ provides tailored music experience for everyone. The Soundcore Boom 2 also supports PartyCast 2.0, allowing users to connect over 100 Soundcore PartyCast speakers together to amplify the audio output for larger parties and gatherings. Using the TWS button, users can also connect a pair of Boom 2 speakers together for a true stereo experience, separating the left and right channels to reinforce a more immersive experience.
Availability and Pricing
Starting today, the Soundcore Boom 2 is available for purchase in Phantom Black, Adventure Green and Explorer Blue for $129.99 in the US on Amazon, soundcore and other retail partners.
About Soundcore
Soundcore is committed to reinventing audio by bringing it to the people. This includes premium wireless headphones and beautifully designed indoor and outdoor speakers that support popular music services, voice services, and an ever-growing number of compatible smart home products. For more information visit www.soundcore.com.
About Anker Innovations
Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, soundcore, AnkerMake and now Anker Solix.
More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.
The Anker Logo is a registered trademark of Anker Innovations.
