Etnyre International Exhibiting at World of Asphalt 2024
Etnyre International, a leading asphalt equipment manufacturer, will exhibit at the World of Asphalt 2024, highlighting their asphalt machinery.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conference goers arriving at 2024’s World of Asphalt will be excited to learn that Etnyre International will be a part of the convention, showing off its line of exceptional equipment. This year’s World of Asphalt Show & Conference will be held at Nashville, TN’s Music City Center from March 25 to 27.
In years when CONEXPO-CON/AGG isn’t being held, World of Asphalt takes its place. The World of Asphalt Show & Conference focuses exclusively on the asphalt industry as its leading exposition and education resource. Conferencegoers can experience in-depth industry-focused educational programming and exhibits touting the latest and greatest technical innovations in asphalt-related equipment, products and services.
“We were at CONEXPO last year, so we couldn’t miss coming to this year’s World of Asphalt show,” says Brian Homer, Director of Sales at Etnyre International. “We never pass up a chance to meet our friends in the asphalt industry! And with all the new industry connections to be made, we wouldn’t miss this conference for anything.”
This year’s World of Asphalt education program calendar will feature 120 unique sessions. World of Asphalt’s educational conference, called the People, Plants and Paving Conference, will include popular sessions Asphalt paving professionals and aggregates experts can use to refine their skills and expand their knowledge.
“Our team always views the World of Asphalt show as a chance to brush up on our industry know-how,” comments Homer on World of Asphalt’s educational offerings. “This industry is always changing, and it can be challenging to keep up. But being here helps Etnyre stay ahead of the latest tech and present some unique equipment innovations of our own.”
Those attending the World of Asphalt can find Etnyre International on Level 3 in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 2931. Etnyre will feature their Etnyre and BearCat Asphalt Distributors, Live-Bottom Trailers, Crack Sealers, and their new attachment, the Scrub Seal Broom Box, an effective piece of equipment for proper asphalt sealing.
The World of Asphalt 2024 Show & Conference will be held at the Music City Center at 201 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203, from March 25 to 27. Those wishing to attend can sign up now via the show’s website at https://www.worldofasphalt.com/.
Etnyre International proudly manufactures a wide range of equipment serving the asphalt road construction industry, from asphalt distributors to chip spreaders and storage tanks to trailers. Since 1898, Etnyre has continually set the standard for performance and reliability, paving the way for customer success throughout the asphalt industry. You can contact Etnyre International by calling 815-732-2116. Etnyre International is headquartered at 1333 Daysville Rd, Oregon, IL 61061.
