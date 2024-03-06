Revive Edge OC Event March 12: A Mastermind for Agents featuring Sharran Srivatsaa

Sharran Srivatsaa, Real Estate Coach and Mentor Michael Alladawi, Revive Real Estate CEO and founder. Revive Real Estate - Presale Renovation

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top real estate experts and visionaries will gather at an upcoming Revive Edge OC event, a mastermind event for real estate agents, scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm PST at The Cove, located on the campus of the University of California, Irvine.

Agents attending will hear from leading Real Estate Coach and Mentor Sharran Srivatsaa, Revive’s Michael Alladawi, Real Estate Experts’ Brett Jennings, Mint Real Estate’s Bryan Hill, The Klapper Group’s Aaron Klapper and Major League Properties’ Nelida Mora, all contributing to an afternoon of insightful discussions, networking, and learning opportunities designed for real estate professionals eager to elevate their business to new heights, with a focus on “The Listing Multiplier Formula.”

Orange County-based Revive, the leader in pre-sale renovations, is offering an exclusive admission code – "EDGE" – that agents can use to waive the standard $499 attendance fee for in-person attendance with registration available at Eventbrite.

The Mastermind event will also be live-streamed on March 12 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, ensuring remote attendees can benefit from the expert insights. To join virtually, register via Zoom at OC Edge Virtual Attendance: The Listing Multiplier Formula.

Designed to inspire, challenge, and empower real estate professionals, the Revive Edge OC Event offers a unique opportunity to network with like-minded agents, gain valuable insights into the newest tactics to unlock inventory, and learn from nationally renowned industry leaders.

The Cove @ UCI, built specifically to foster entrepreneurial connections, especially among Orange County startups, offers an ideal networking setting for this event. Register at Eventbrite and use the Revive-provided admission code “EDGE” to waive the $499 fee.

About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed to get strategic pre-sale renovations done fast and for maximum value. By providing access to Revive's network of top contractors, Revive homes sell for more and help sellers move ahead by maximizing their sales value. Discover more at www.revive.realestate.