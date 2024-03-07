CallCabinet Releases Latest Evolution of Their AI-Driven Conversation Analytics
CallCabinet sets the pace with more innovative AI analytics features and call recording functionality delivering organization-wide, cross-platform insights.
This iteration of our Conversation Analytics delivers a more focused approach for ease of engagement delivered right to our user’s fingertips.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet today announced the latest evolution of their powerful, AI-driven, compliant call recording, conversation analytics, quality assurance, and business intelligence solution.
— Craig du Plessis, Vice President of Analytics
Quickly becoming the go-to for any organization looking for that one solution that seamlessly integrates with any platform, device, channel, location and language, CallCabinet is set to wow the market once again.
“This iteration of our Conversation Analytics delivers a more focused approach for ease of engagement delivered right to our user’s fingertips. After deep collaboration with our customers over the last 12 months, along with the advances of AI, it was abundantly clear the direction we needed to continue going was to bring customization of these insights even closer to how businesses interact with their daily business intelligence,” says Craig du Plessis, Vice President of Analytics at CallCabinet.
Having now inserted richer customizable intelligence functionality, businesses can expect to see a more streamlined user experience overall. For example, section overviews now provide immediate access to critical data while logical arrangements have been fine-tuned throughout for a more intuitive experience.
Said du Plessis; “Beyond a slew of exciting new analytics features, we've also given the entire platform UI a visual makeover, aiming for uniformity in style, a sleeker appearance, better narratives, and smoother user journeys. This update is about making data interaction more straightforward, logical, and configurable.”
It’s the ideal opportunity for CallCabinet to show the world how compliant call recording and conversation analytics technology can be leveraged more deeply across companies to enable holistic business intelligence usage that spans every department.
Take, for example, the new interaction journey visualization feature. This new capability offers a comprehensive and easily selectable view of each interaction, presenting sentiment within a journey with action points and interaction summaries in an easy-to-understand format. It's designed to help users quickly evaluate each conversation, with the ability to update as needs and strategies shift.
Then there’s the ability to engage in a dynamic conversation with the data itself. This feature allows for intuitive queries and immediate delivery of insights, transforming complex data analysis into a straightforward generative chat. Quickly use preset questions or natural language input to query the selected interaction, making it simple to explore trends, dissect interaction details, and uncover hidden insights with ease.
Companies can also tailor their analytics with the new phrase editor, a capability designed to give customers control over the keywords/phrases associated with questions in their QA scorecards. This is how companies can personalize how they measure and interpret data, ensuring their analytics are perfectly aligned with their specific business objectives.
By deepening the granularity of interaction details and enhancing the overall user experience, CallCabinet has once again empowered customers to derive more meaningful insights from their data, leading to improved business performance, operational efficiency, and decreased time to action.
Of course, one only needs to look as far as CallCabinet’s brand promise of “Revolutionary Innovation” to understand that these updates reflect CallCabinet’s serious commitment to providing a flexible self-managed, deeply intuitive, insightful, and actionable analytics platform as the defining element of their solution.
Stay up to date with CallCabinet's market-leading Conversation Analytics here.
CallCabinet will be exhibiting at Enterprise Connect in Orlando, March 25th through 28th, demonstrating their latest AI-driven analytics and call recording solutions in the AI Innovation Zone.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet’s revolutionary compliance call recording solutions enable unrestricted business intelligence within any communications environment. CallCabinet’s cloud-native solutions are powered by next-gen AI and utilize specialized machine learning to deliver unparalleled business intelligence in real-time. We help advance business success with future-proof regulatory compliance, next-gen conversation analytics with custom business intelligence reporting as well as quality assurance automation tools. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
Ravel Todd
CallCabinet
+1 512-666-3083
pr@callcabinet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube