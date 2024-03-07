RBmedia Titles Shine on Key Award and Bestseller Lists
The latest additions to the company’s catalog of acclaimed works and over 70,000 audiobooksLANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced that it is the audiobook home for book-to-screen adaptations nominated for three Academy Awards for Best Picture, as well as titles that garnered two Audie Awards, a TODAY show book club pick, a Carnegie medal, two Youth Media Awards, more than a dozen New York Times bestseller rankings, and multiple other literary awards just since the beginning of this year.
ACADEMY AWARDS
RBmedia published the audio for three novels whose film adaptations earned a combined 26 Academy Award nominations, including three for Best Picture:
• “American Fiction,” starring Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross, is based on the 2001 novel “Erasure,” a satire of the literary world by PEN winner and Booker Prize–shortlisted author Percival Everett. “Erasure” is published in audio by RBmedia’s Tantor brand.
• “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray about a young woman brought back to life in a Frankenstein-esque feat. The audiobook is published by RBmedia’s UK audio brand W. F. Howes.
• “Killers of the Flower Moon,” directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Lily Gladstone, Robert De Niro, and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on the 2017 nonfiction book by David Grann which investigates the murders of dozens of Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s. The French-language audiobook is published by RBmedia’s French-language audio brand Éditions Thélème.
This year’s Oscar winners will be announced on March 10.
AUDIE AWARDS
Two RBmedia titles collected wins in the 2024 Audies competition—the premier awards program in the U.S. recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. These included “Goodbye Christopher Robin: A. A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh,” written by Ann Thwaite and performed by Simon Vance, as well as the first book in Avery Flynn’s Downside of Dating series, performed by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield. This year’s Audie Award finalists included eight RBmedia titles.
At this year’s ceremony on March 4, the American Publishers Association (APA) also recognized audiobooks that not only captivated listeners but also became cultural phenomenons. This year’s inaugural APA Choice honorees include two RBmedia titles: “Fourth Wing” written by Rebecca Yarros and performed by Rebecca Soler and “The Covenant of Water” written and performed by Abraham Verghese.
TODAY SHOW READ WITH JENNA BOOK CLUB PICK
The TODAY show Read With Jenna Book Club Pick for January 2024 was "The Waters" by National Book Award finalist Bonnie Jo Campbell, a fierce, mesmerizing novel about exceptional women and the soul of a small town. "The Waters" is also one of Oprah Daily's Most Anticipated Books of 2024 and one of the Chicago Review of Books' 12 Must-Read Books of January 2024. The audiobook is published by Recorded Books and performed by actress Lili Taylor.
ANDREW CARNEGIE MEDAL
"The Berry Pickers" by Amanda Peters is this year's winner of the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction. The novel also won the 2023 Barnes & Noble Discover Prize and was named a Best Book of the Year by Amazon, Apple, People, Barnes & Noble, The New Yorker, Harper's Bazaar, Good Housekeeping, CrimeReads, Booklist, Debutiful, and more. Published in audio by RBmedia’s flagship audio brand Recorded Books, “The Berry Pickers” tells the story of a four-year-old Mi’kmaq girl who goes missing from the blueberry fields of Maine, sparking a mystery that will haunt the survivors, unravel a family, and remain unsolved for nearly 50 years.
YOUTH MEDIA AWARDS
The American Library Association (ALA) recently announced the top books, digital media, video, and audiobooks for children and young adults—including the Caldecott, Coretta Scott King, Newbery, and Printz awards. RBmedia is the audiobook publisher for 16 of the 2024 Youth Media Award winners and honor books, including the Stonewall Book Award winner "Cross My Heart and Never Lie" by Nora Dåsnes and translated by Matt Bagguley, and the Sydney Taylor Book Award Middle Grade winner "The Dubious Pranks of Shaindy Goodman" by Mari Lowe.
“We Deserve Monuments,” written by Jas Hammond and performed by Tamika Katon-Donegal, was named by ALA as one of the Young Adult Library Services Association’s (YALSA) Top 10 Amazing Audiobooks for 2024.
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS
Following last year’s final quarter with a record number of titles on the New York Times bestseller list, the company continued this momentum with more than a dozen titles being named as bestsellers since the start of 2024, including:
• "The Grift" by Clay Cane
• "House of Sky and Breath" [Dramatized Adaptation] by Sarah J. Maas
• “My Life with the Walter Boys” by Ali Novak, now a Netflix series
• “Upside Down” by Danielle Steel
• “Sanctuary of the Shadow” by Aurora Ascher
“Congratulations to these RBmedia authors and voice actors—they deserve to be recognized for their superb works,” said Troy Juliar, Chief Content Officer for RBmedia. “We’re honored that they are part of the RBmedia family, and we anticipate even more of our titles being announced as award winners and bestsellers in the coming months.”
