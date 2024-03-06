Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,172 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Peacemaker Found Not Guilty in Watertown Murder Trial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that Jeremiah Peacemaker of Watertown has been found not guilty of First Degree Murder in the August, 2020 death of Kendra Owen of Watertown.

A Codington County jury returned the verdict late Tuesday night after testimony from dozens of witnesses, law enforcement officers, and forensic experts.

“We respect the decision of the jury,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers who investigated this case, and the jury for their work.  We recognized the challenges of no murder weapon, no eyewitnesses, or confession but felt other evidence, including a fingerprint and blood, needed to go to the jury and was deserving of their 10 hours of deliberations.”

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Watertown Police Department investigated the case. Attorney General Jackley and Chief Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema prosecuted the case.

-30-

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Peacemaker Found Not Guilty in Watertown Murder Trial

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more