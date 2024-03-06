Ukraine Support Task Force delivers Helion solar panels to Ternopil region

The Ukraine Support Task Force has successfully delivered solar panels from the Swiss company Helion to the Ternopil Region of Ukraine. The solar panels will be installed on critical municipality buildings, including the local hospital, children’s rehabilitation center, fresh water supply unit, and sewage treatment plant. By doing so, the project aims to ensure the uninterrupted supply of essential services for more than 25,000 residents while also enhancing the energy autonomy of critical infrastructure.

A total of 978 Helion solar panels, with a combined capacity of 315 kW, have been transported from Switzerland to Ukraine through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), with assistance from the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) and the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure, along with support from the German Authorities.

The initiative aims to support decentralized, renewable energy production and support green recovery efforts in the area, while also enhancing the security of power supply within the municipality.

Established in early March 2022, the Ukraine Support Task Force supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialized energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. It partners with the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) of DG ECHO to develop sustainable processes within the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). Globally coordinating efforts, it has facilitated 138 in-kind donations and delivered over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment from 100 donors across 24 countries.