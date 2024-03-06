InventionHome® Inventor Creates Clothing Garments for Identifying Body Temperature and Preventing Heat-Related Ailments
EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia H. of Lakeway, TX is the creator of Body Temperature Wearables, a set of clothing apparel designed to identify the wearer’s body temperature. One or more sensors embedded within the apparel can detect the wearer’s body temperature and display it in an easily viewable manner. The garments help prevent heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat related conditions through precise body temperature monitoring.
The products may include, but are not limited to, sunglasses, hats, t-shirts, sweaters, and more. The wearables include integrated heat sensors that monitor the wearer’s body temperature. The sensors detect when a dangerous body temperature is reached and alert the user to seek cooling measures. In one embodiment, the sunglasses feature heat sensors with an LED temperature indicator light and photochromic lenses. In another embodiment, a t-shirt is manufactured from thermochromic fabric and features a temperature sensor near the collar. Users can easily identify their body temperature and know when to seek shade, air conditioning, and the like. Overall, the garments help prevent heat-related ailments while enjoying time outdoors.
There has been growing development in the field of wearable clothing garments embedded with body temperature sensors. These sensors are designed to monitor the wearer's body temperature in real-time, providing valuable data for health and wellness tracking. Advances in smart fabrics have led to the integration of various sensors, including those capable of measuring body temperature. In addition to fitness and wellness applications, clothing with embedded body temperature sensors may find use in the medical field. Monitoring patients' body temperature continuously through wearable clothing can be especially useful in certain healthcare scenarios. Products like Body Temperature Wearables enhance several of these key contributions to the market and would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line with their versatility and effectiveness.
Cynthia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Body Temperature Wearables product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Body Temperature Wearables can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The products may include, but are not limited to, sunglasses, hats, t-shirts, sweaters, and more. The wearables include integrated heat sensors that monitor the wearer’s body temperature. The sensors detect when a dangerous body temperature is reached and alert the user to seek cooling measures. In one embodiment, the sunglasses feature heat sensors with an LED temperature indicator light and photochromic lenses. In another embodiment, a t-shirt is manufactured from thermochromic fabric and features a temperature sensor near the collar. Users can easily identify their body temperature and know when to seek shade, air conditioning, and the like. Overall, the garments help prevent heat-related ailments while enjoying time outdoors.
There has been growing development in the field of wearable clothing garments embedded with body temperature sensors. These sensors are designed to monitor the wearer's body temperature in real-time, providing valuable data for health and wellness tracking. Advances in smart fabrics have led to the integration of various sensors, including those capable of measuring body temperature. In addition to fitness and wellness applications, clothing with embedded body temperature sensors may find use in the medical field. Monitoring patients' body temperature continuously through wearable clothing can be especially useful in certain healthcare scenarios. Products like Body Temperature Wearables enhance several of these key contributions to the market and would significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line with their versatility and effectiveness.
Cynthia filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Body Temperature Wearables product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Body Temperature Wearables can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com