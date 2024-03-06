John’s Crazy Socks Introduces 2024 World Down Syndrome Day Socks

John's Crazy Socks Introduces its World Down Syndrome Day Sock John Cronin, co-founder of John's Crazy Socks, wearing his newly designed World Down Syndrome Day Socks John's Crazy Socks

Ten percent of all proceeds from sale of the socks will go toward Down Syndrome International and the National Down Syndrome Society

I am so happy that we are making these socks for people around the United Sates and the world to celebrate people with Down Syndrome. With a meaningful design, these socks send a wonderful message.” — John Cronin, co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer at John’s Crazy Socks.