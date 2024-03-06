John’s Crazy Socks Introduces 2024 World Down Syndrome Day Socks
John Cronin, co-founder of John's Crazy Socks, wearing his newly designed World Down Syndrome Day Socks
Ten percent of all proceeds from sale of the socks will go toward Down Syndrome International and the National Down Syndrome Society
I am so happy that we are making these socks for people around the United Sates and the world to celebrate people with Down Syndrome. With a meaningful design, these socks send a wonderful message.”FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John’s Crazy Socks has introduced their official socks for World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, 2024. The Company worked with Down Syndrome International (DSI) and the National Down Syndrome Society to develop these socks.
— John Cronin, co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer at John’s Crazy Socks.
This is the first year that John’s Crazy Socks has created a special sock for this International Day of Awareness and celebration. Wearing crazy socks has become a tradition for individuals with Down Syndrome as well as their friends, families and advocates.
The theme of World Down Syndrome Day 2024 is “End the Stereotypes.” The company will donate 10 percent of the sale of the World Down Syndrome Day Socks to Down Syndrome International and the National Down Syndrome Society.
“I am so happy that we are making these socks for people around the United Sates and the world to celebrate people with Down Syndrome. With a meaningful design, these socks send a wonderful message,” said John Cronin, the award-winning entrepreneur with Down Syndrome and co-founder/Chief Happiness Officer at John’s Crazy Socks.
To design these socks, John’s Crazy Socks, Down Syndrome International and The National Down Syndrome Society invited members of the Down Syndrome community to submit designs. The company received designs from around the world. After a rigorous selection process, a design submitted by Emma Wanek of Egg Harbor, New Jersey was selected.
Emma is a 19-year-old social butterfly from New Jersey who has Down Syndrome. She graduated with the Class of 2023 and is currently a "Super Senior" enjoying another year in high school.
“These socks will make people happy and we are so excited to collaborate with a company founded and led by an entrepreneur with Down Syndrome. We hope people will wear these socks to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day,” said Andrew Boys, Executive Director of Down Syndrome International.
“John and his company have a commitment to employ people with Down syndrome and differing abilities so we are happy we could work with them on this project. And the socks are so beautiful. People will love them,” said Kandi Pickard, President and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society.
John Cronin designed and created the world’s first Down Syndrome Awareness Socks in 2017. Since that time, he has designed many Down Syndrome-themed socks and products. The company has also developed a Down Syndrome Super Box that has products made by companies led by or employing people with Down Syndrome.
In 2019, John joined the Board of the National Down Syndrome Society. John and his father, Mark X. Cronin, are part of the NDSS Ambassador’s Program.
For more information about World Down Syndrome Day and John’s Crazy Socks, please visit, https://johnscrazysocks.com/.
###
About Down Syndrome International
Down Syndrome International (DSi) are the global network of people with Down syndrome and their families committed to improving lives for people with Down syndrome, promoting the right to be included on a full and equal basis in all aspects of society, alongside everyone else. DSi coordinates a global membership network of regional, national and local Down syndrome and disability organizations in 140 countries.
About the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS)
The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) is the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome. NDSS envisions a world in which all people with Down syndrome have the opportunity to enhance their quality of life, realize their life aspirations and become valued members of welcoming communities. NDSS engages in various activities, events, and programs on topics that are critical to our community such as federal and state advocacy and public policy, health and wellness, education, and employment.
About John’s Crazy Socks
John’s Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his “crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. With more than 4,000 socks, John’s Crazy Socks is now the world’s largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $700,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.
Bill Corbett Jr.
Corbett Public Relations
+1 516-428-9327
wjcorbett@corbettpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok