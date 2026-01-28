AI Security Expert David Selinger of Deep Sentinel Warns Travelers and Snowbirds: Empty Homes Are Targets for Crime

Deep Sentinel David "Selly" Selinger - CEO Deep Sentinel

PLEASANTON , CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of Americans travel during the winter months, with forecasts suggesting more than 35 percent plan a trip between January and April. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of U.S. “snowbirds” leave their homes for extended stays in warmer climates. Security experts warn that these extended absences create ideal opportunities for criminals targeting unoccupied properties.In the United States, a burglary occurs roughly every 30 seconds, underscoring how vulnerable homes can be when owners are away. More concerning, recent months have seen a pattern of targeted crimes at the homes of politicians, celebrities, and professional athletes, often when it is publicly known they are traveling for games, events, or extended stays. Security experts say many of these incidents could have been deterred or stopped in real time.“Criminals are far more sophisticated than many people realize,” said David Selinger, CEO of Deep Sentinel . “They track social media activity, delivery patterns, lighting schedules, and public travel information. When a home appears empty, it becomes a target. Homeowners need to be proactive. There are simple steps that can be taken, and there are also powerful AI tools that can stop crimes as they happen.”Selinger is an industry leader in AI and security technology and a former Amazon technologist who helped develop advanced AI systems for the company. Through Deep Sentinel’s AI-enabled surveillance combined with live human monitoring , his team intervenes in tens of thousands of security incidents each month, often preventing theft, trespassing, and property damage before it escalates.As Americans travel for winter vacations or leave their homes for extended periods as snowbirds, Selinger recommends the following steps to reduce risk and protect homes and valuables:● Travel content should only be posted on social media after returning home. Sharing vacation photos or location updates while away can signal that a home is unoccupied.● Neighbors should be engaged when possible. Trusted neighbors can monitor properties, retrieve packages, and report suspicious activity, providing a visible deterrent.● Mail and deliveries should be paused or redirected. Accumulated mail and packages clearly indicate that a residence is unoccupied.● Follow some basic Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) guidelines:- The appearance of occupancy should be maintained. Timers for interior and exterior lights and smart devices can help create normal activity patterns.- Landscaped areas should be properly maintained. Remove weeds, trim shrubs, and mow the grass if needed. Avoid the appearance of neglect.- All entry points should be secured before departure. Doors, windows, garages, and secondary access points are common vulnerabilities.● AI-powered security with live guard response should be considered. Unlike traditional cameras that only record incidents, AI-enabled systems can distinguish real threats from false alarms, confront intruders in real time through live security guards, and trigger immediate police or emergency response when needed.“Security today is no longer just about reviewing footage after something goes wrong,” Selinger said. “AI combined with human judgment allows real threats to be identified and addressed immediately, often stopping crimes in progress. That level of protection is especially important when homeowners are hundreds or thousands of miles away.”These precautions are particularly relevant for homeowners, business owners, and public officials whose travel schedules may be publicly visible. Reducing digital exposure, coordinating with neighbors, and investing in proactive, real-time security can significantly lower the risk of property crime.For more information and security tips visit www.deepsentinel.com About Deep SentinelDeep Sentinel is a home and business security company that combines artificial intelligence with live human security guard monitoring to proactively prevent crime. By pairing AI-powered cameras with trained security guards who can intervene in real time, Deep Sentinel helps stop threats before they escalate. For more information, visit www.deepsentinel.com

