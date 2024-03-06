InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Renewable Energy Source that Generates Electricity Through Wind Turbines
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogers Ward of Cleveland Heights, OH is the creator of the Tunnel Genie, a series of wind turbines installed within a roadway tunnel designed to generate electricity from vehicles passing through the tunnel. The turbines rotate, generate, and store electricity, and allow the electricity to be used to power lights and underground power sources inside the tunnel. The device is comprised of an upright cylinder with paddles on the outside that will catch the wind of automobiles passing by. The device may vary in design while providing users with generated electricity. The system can be embedded within the infrastructure of tunnels to rotate the wind turbines and generate renewable energy.
The system could be used to charge vehicle batteries as well, by providing a specialized battery that allows the vehicle to replace the vehicle’s battery cells with the recharged chemical used in batteries, similar to how gasoline is replaced at a gas station. This can also replace power sources for cities in emergencies, replacing windmills to offer a more efficient and consistent power source. The system offers a way to generate renewable electricity to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.
Markets for devices associated with generating renewable energy through wind turbines are constantly growing as technology evolves—manufacturers are looking for innovative systems to help generate electricity without the use of fossil fuels. Ongoing technological advancements, including improvements in turbine efficiency, design, and manufacturing processes, are some innovations making wind energy more competitive and cost-effective compared to traditional energy sources. Investments in the wind energy sector are currently growing, with both public and private sectors funding new projects. Financial institutions are becoming more willing to finance renewable energy initiatives, contributing to the overall market expansion. As environmental awareness increases, the versatility of systems like the Tunnel Genie will gain a foothold in the market.
Roger filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Tunnel Genie product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Tunnel Genie can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
The system could be used to charge vehicle batteries as well, by providing a specialized battery that allows the vehicle to replace the vehicle’s battery cells with the recharged chemical used in batteries, similar to how gasoline is replaced at a gas station. This can also replace power sources for cities in emergencies, replacing windmills to offer a more efficient and consistent power source. The system offers a way to generate renewable electricity to reduce the consumption of fossil fuels.
Markets for devices associated with generating renewable energy through wind turbines are constantly growing as technology evolves—manufacturers are looking for innovative systems to help generate electricity without the use of fossil fuels. Ongoing technological advancements, including improvements in turbine efficiency, design, and manufacturing processes, are some innovations making wind energy more competitive and cost-effective compared to traditional energy sources. Investments in the wind energy sector are currently growing, with both public and private sectors funding new projects. Financial institutions are becoming more willing to finance renewable energy initiatives, contributing to the overall market expansion. As environmental awareness increases, the versatility of systems like the Tunnel Genie will gain a foothold in the market.
Roger filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Tunnel Genie product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Tunnel Genie can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com