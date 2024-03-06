Representational Art League Hosting a Group Show During Arts Arcata

This is a press release from the Redwood Art Association:

“Duckweed on the Lake ” by Lynn Niekrasz

Members from the Representational Art League will be having a group exhibition at Umpqua Bank, 1063 G St. Arcata.

“All Things Humboldt ” is the theme for this show. Some of the participating members are Erica Brooks, Jan Hollander, Steve Lemke, Jennifer Liu, Antoinette Magyar, Lynn Niekrasz, Nancy Rickard and Paul Rickard. Many members are showing numerous works.

The Representational Art League was created in 1987 by artists creating art in various media’s and styles. Original watercolors, acrylics, oils,pastels and more will be showing at Umpqua Bank.

Some of the artists paint in their studios from still life set ups and photos. Other artists paint on location “en plein-aire ” and also create studio work.

Some of the RAL members will be at the Umpqua Bank Gallery during Arts Arcata

Friday, March 8th. Artists will be there to greet visitors and discuss their work.

This exhibition will be on display during Umpqua Banks business hours.

“Winter Marsh “by Jan Hollander

“Richard’s Garden ” by Antoinette Magyar

“The Long Goodbye, Old Loleta Creamery Building ” by Paul Rickard