Generations Federal Credit Union Becomes Creatio Customer
Creatio will help to pursue the credit union goal of putting members at the forefront of decision-making and service deliveryBOSTON, MA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Generations Federal Credit Union has become a customer. With Creatio, the credit union aims to gain better visibility into member interactions and engagements and pursue its goal of putting members at the forefront of decision-making and 360-service delivery.
With almost $1B in assets under management, Generations FCU serves 50,000 consumer and commercial members through its multiple branch locations and virtual banking services. Member satisfaction has been their primary focus, aligning with their mission to empower members to control their finances and contribute as part owners of the Generations FCU financial institution.
The Creatio platform will serve as a single source of truth for all member-related data and touchpoints, directly impacting member satisfaction rates. The holistic view of member interactions will aid the credit union in driving engagement and creating unique member journeys, unlocking additional revenue-generation opportunities relevant to every member.
The no-code-powered platform with an out-of-the-box industry solution Financial Services Creatio became a platform of choice. According to Wendy Albers, SVP of Member Experience at GFCU, Creatio beat out well-known competitors with its personalized approach and responsiveness to feedback. The implementation project is being led by Solutions Metrix.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+ +1 617-765-7997
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other