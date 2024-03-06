06 March 2024

206

Regional meeting of heads of OSCE missions in Ashgabat

On March 5, 2024, a regional meeting of the heads of OSCE missions of Central Asian countries was held in the building of the OSCE Center in Ashgabat, during which current issues of cooperation and activities of regional centers within the three dimensions of the OSCE were discussed.

The event was attended by OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, heads of OSCE field missions of Central Asian countries, employees of regional offices, the OSCE Secretariat, and a representative of the OSCE Chairmanship represented by the representative of the Republic of Malta.

Speaking at the event, M.Byashimova noted that our country recognizes the important role of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in addressing the challenges facing the joint community and, at the same time, we confirm our continued support for its noble mission. The OSCE plays a key role in strengthening peace, stability and trust among participating States.

It was also noted that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, always advocates dialogue in resolving international conflicts. At the same time, as an active participant in the OSCE, our country makes every effort to promote its goals and principles, and also expresses its commitment to constructive cooperation and joint work for the common good.