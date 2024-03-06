Journey Back In Time With A Family’s Letters: “In The Shadow Of Blue Mountain” Unveils Its First Chapter

UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐉. 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧 presents the first chapter of his new book series, “𝐈𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐎𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧: 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲.” This captivating series explores the Hollingshead family’s true stories, as revealed through their personal letters and documents collected over 100 years.

𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝟏: 𝐀 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲’𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬

“The series uses personal letters and documents to show the family history from over 100 years ago. The first book, “In the Shadow of Blue Mountain: Lives and Letters of a Remarkable Family,” starts in the 1870s and follows Charles Anton, a young man from West Virginia. Readers will learn about his interesting life, including building a school in Albania and raising his children, Bim and Roger.

The book also tells the stories of Bim and Roger as they live through the events of the 20th century, including wars and Bim’s long-distance love story.

𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐞

This first book is just the beginning of the Hollingshead family story. Two more books are planned, with more interesting stories, secrets, and characters.

“𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧: 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 - 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐈, 𝟏𝟖𝟔𝟖-𝟏𝟗𝟒𝟔” lets readers learn about the past and the amazing story of the Hollingshead family. It’s an encouraging adventure about family, love, and history.

You can buy “𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐨𝐟 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧: 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 - 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐞 𝐈, 𝟏𝟖𝟔𝟖-𝟏𝟗𝟒𝟔” online or at most bookstores. Look for the next books in the series soon!

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨:

𝐑𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐉 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧, an accomplished author, pianist, and concert manager originally from West Point, California, has a strong academic background from Stanford University and MIT. After working in international affairs, including with organizations like the European Community and the Food and Agriculture Organization, he has transitioned into writing his first non-academic book series, In The Shadow Of Blue Mountain: Lives And Letters Of A Remarkable Family, Vol—I, II & III.

