'Destiny: A Future Fate of Mankind' by Howard A. Covant Now Available for Readers

New Sci-Fi Book “Destiny: A Future Fate of Mankind” Explores Humanity’s Future

CANADA, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers who enjoy exciting adventures and thought-provoking stories can now explore a new science fiction book, “Destiny: A Future Fate of Mankind” by author Howard A. Covant. The book is available for purchase starting today on Amazon.

“Destiny: A Future Fate of Mankind” takes readers on an epic journey far into the future. In this story, humans have spread out across the solar system. Implanted microchips have given citizens instant communication, long lives and good health. However, this advanced society is controlled by a powerful orthodox empire that demands obedience to their strict religious rules.

The story follows Dr. Martin Tabir, a talented scientist who suddenly finds himself caught in a dangerous plot of espionage and rebellion. Freed from the empire’s control, he embarks on a special mission: to track the mysterious signals from deep space and to locate and establish a new home for humankind. On their journey, they visit amazing alien planets, make incredible discoveries, and face serious challenges.

But the empire is determined to catch them. The crew is hunted across the galaxy and must deal with secret plots and hidden truths that could change the future of humanity forever. Along the way, Martin experiences love, sadness and is forced to think deeply about what it means to be human.

Author Howard A. Covant has created a thrilling science fiction story that also makes readers think. The book blends exciting adventures with funny moments and big questions about life and our place in the universe. It’s not just a story about the future; it also reflects the choices and difficulties we face today and shows how strong the human spirit can be.

“Destiny: A Future Fate of Mankind” is now available for purchase on Amazon. Readers looking for an engaging science fiction adventure with deeper meaning will find much to explore in this new book.

