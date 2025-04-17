New Book 'Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement' by Ian J. Etheridge to be Released on April 21st, 2025

Discover the History and Meaning of Atonement

CEREDIGION, WALES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

A thought-provoking new book, “Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement ‘The Ransom Price Paid for All’,” by author Ian J. Etheridge, will release on April 21, 2025. This insightful work explores the biblical concept of Atonement, offering readers a journey through Scripture, history, and prophecy to uncover its true meaning.

The book begins with God’s commands to Moses in Leviticus 16, detailing the sacred rituals of Yom Kippur in the Tabernacle and Solomon’s Temple. It examines the impact of the Babylonian destruction and the Temple’s rebuilding under Cyrus the Great, questioning whether the sacrifices of that time remained valid. Etheridge then connects these ancient practices to the New Covenant, showing how God’s promise extended beyond Israel to all people.

Key moments, like the story of Cornelius and Peter’s vision, highlight the inclusion of Gentiles in God’s plan. The book also explores Paul’s teachings on reconciliation, emphasizing Atonement’s role in the early Church. Etheridge challenges modern believers to return to Scripture’s authority, critiquing past revival movements that overlooked God’s eternal covenant with Israel.

The author, Ian J. Etheridge, combines a scientific background with decades of spiritual leadership. A former Food Scientist and Environmental Health Officer, he brings precision and deep research to his writing. Since 1962, he has served in church leadership, taught on Jewish feasts, and worked closely with Jewish communities, including Holocaust survivors. His experiences in Poland and Israel add a personal touch to his understanding of biblical prophecy.

“Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement” is more than a historical study—it’s a call to rediscover God’s unchanging promises. With careful scholarship and heartfelt conviction, Etheridge invites readers to see Atonement not just as a past event but as a living truth with power for today.

The book will be available worldwide on April 21, 2025. For pre-orders, updates, and further details, visit the author’s website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.