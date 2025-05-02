Grey Wolf’s New Book 'The Bones Of Göbekli Tepe' Coming Soon

A mysterious skeleton. A forgotten civilization. A secret buried for 12,000 years.

TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grey Wolf, a former U.S. Air Force veteran, clean energy pioneer, and now a storyteller, is set to release his highly anticipated novel, “The Bones of Göbekli Tepe.” This gripping tale weaves together archaeology, survival, and a hidden past that challenges the boundaries of time.

The story follows Asa Campbell, a young archaeologist working at Göbekli Tepe, one of the world’s oldest and most mysterious ancient sites. When Asa uncovers a skeleton buried deep beneath the ruins, he finds himself drawn into the life of Edric, a prehistoric hunter fighting for survival in a harsh, unforgiving world. As the past and present collide, Asa learns that some secrets were never meant to stay buried.

Grey Wolf’s own life reads like an adventure. From serving in the Vietnam War to leading clean energy innovations and even contributing to Congressional hearings on energy research, he has always been drawn to discovery. Now, he turns his sharp mind and vivid imagination into fiction, blending history, mystery, and human struggle into a story that will leave readers questioning the past.

“The Bones of Göbekli Tepe” is more than just a book—it’s a journey into a lost world. Fans of historical fiction, ancient mysteries, and thrilling adventures won’t want to miss this release.

It will soon be available to major booksellers and digital platforms.

