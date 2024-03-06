CyberQ Group secures £1m VC investment for global growth
This investment allows us to scale up to defend many more global clients against escalating cyber threats. We look forward to working with Midven as we accelerate our growth plans."”BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cyber security firm has secured £1m from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (MEIF) to support its work in increasing resilience for global businesses.
— Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO
Birmingham-based CyberQ Group has secured investment through the MEIF West Midlands Equity Fund, managed by Midven, part of the Future Planet Capital Group.
It will enable the business to increase sales and marketing activities and fund additional resources and technology required to meet new customer requirements.
Christopher Woods, chief executive of CyberQ, said: "As a Birmingham-based business, CyberQ Group is delighted to be supported by Midven and the Midlands Engine Investment Fund. With the rapid adoption of new technology and AI in particular, cyber security is increasingly vital for all businesses to avoid data breaches and reputational harm. This investment strengthens our roots in the region and allows us to scale up to defend many more global clients against escalating cyber threats. We look forward to working with Midven as we accelerate our growth plans."
Surjit Kooner, investment director at Midven, added: "Cybercrime today is a global problem, and the threats that this ultimately brings, must be addressed globally. CyberQ Group has a breadth of experience and services that has the potential to significantly enhance the cyber-security of businesses and deliver cyber innovation to organisations across a variety of industries. We are looking forward to being a part of their journey."
About CyberQ Group
CyberQ Group is a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, providing comprehensive protection for businesses of all sizes. The company offers a wide range of security services, including threat detection, vulnerability management, and incident response.
