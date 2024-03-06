Absolute Radio launches two new Premium stations

The stations, launched ahead of International Women’s Day, celebrate the very best female artists of their genres

Absolute Radio has announced the launch of two new permanent Premium stations, Women of Country and Women of Rock.

Women of Country is hosted by Absolute Radio Country’s Lou Nash and Jennie Longdon, eminent artists you can expect to hear on the station include Gretchen Wilson, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Judds, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline and Reba McEntire.

During launch week, sister station Absolute Radio Country will be showcasing Women of Country Through the Decades at 8pm every night. Lou Nash said: ‘Exploring the history of female country artists really highlights the incredible contribution that women have made to this wonderful genre – and just to the world of music itself. From Dolly Parton to Taylor Swift and Patsy Cline these women have been game changers for so many female artists and for the industry itself. It’s a pleasure to be able to share their music on our new station.’

Leona Graham and Claire Sturgess are the hosts of Women of Rock and will be showcasing the greatest female artists from the world of rock including Joan Jett, Courtney Love, Joan Armatrading, Kate Bush, Pat Benatar, Stevie Nicks, Chrissie Hynde, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Janis Joplin, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson, Tina Turner, Debbie Harry, Alanis Morissette and Garbage’s Shirley Manson.

And in a very special show on Absolute Radio, Skunk Anansie’s Skin and Sophie K will be discussing women in music and working as a woman in the industry in a special edition of the The Skin Show on Sunday 10th March at 10pm.

Leona Graham said: ‘There have been some incredible female rockers through the decades and we’re delighted to create a space to hear many of them in one place. It’s a real privilege to play some of my favourite tracks and sharing with listeners why these tracks are so important.’