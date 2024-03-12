Business Reporter: Enhancing the B2B online customer experience
How providing B2C-like online experiences to meet B2B buyer expectations can help drive conversions and build brand loyaltyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in Business Reporter, Austin-based ecommerce company BigCommerce explains how providing B2C-like online experiences to meet B2B buyer expectations can help drive conversions and build brand loyalty. A global study BigCommerce conducted revealed that 74 per cent of B2B buyers now use online platforms for business transactions, with 50 per cent making online purchases multiple times a week. The study has also shown that an overwhelming majority (89%) of B2B researchers use the internet in their research process and they conduct 12 searches prior to engaging on a specific brand’s site. This increased reliance on e-commerce implies that B2B buyers expect a frictionless online purchasing experience, while also managing all aspects of their buyer/seller relationships online such as invoices, quote requests and creating purchasing approval workflows.
The world of ecommerce is evolving rapidly, and the boundaries that once clearly separated B2B and DTC online experiences are now blurring. It’s evident that B2B buyers are demanding a seamless online and offline experience, replicating DTC-like experiences, and now is the time for businesses to invest in B2B ecommerce to provide modernised purchasing experiences.The BigCommerce platform provides a comprehensive suite of B2B functionalities that brings together next-level B2B features into one solution that transforms the way sellers and buyers do business, turning legacy B2B practices into a modern, agile and nimble digital operation with a composable foundation ready to scale with the business.
Using this composable architecture, businesses will have the agility and flexibility to create unique, user-driven experiences and partner with the best vendors to future-proof their tech stack that can grow as they grow. Moreover, they will also have access to a unified customer view and AI-driven tools that enable more nuanced customer segmentation. As B2B and DTC buyer journeys continue to converge, businesses must adapt to changing expectations to remain competitive.
To find out more about how a B2B e-commerce platform can integrate data and functionalities, read The BIG B2B Catalogue: four ways ecommerce tech elevates brands.
