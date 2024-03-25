Staci LaToison of Dream Big Ventures, LLC Participates as Judge for 2024 Code Launch – Houston, TX
Staci LaToison with Jason W. Taylor | President and Founder of CodeLaunch, Corporate VC, Angel, advocate for Conscious Capitalism
Dream Big Ventures, LLC empowers and supports Houston's emerging startup tech community at CodeLaunch 2024
I love supporting groundbreaking startups, contributing to the growth of Houston’s vibrant tech and innovation ecosystem. Let's empower and elevate the Houston tech and innovation community together!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodeLaunch -- a startup incubator & seed accelerator arrived in Houston this March 2024. Alongside a star panel of judges, contestants who participated in the competition, talent and candidates submitted their products for review by the judges and audience to see who would win seed investing in the product. Judges asked thought provoking questions as they vetted the newest, greatest, and most innovative problem-solving tech solutions in our market. Led by Judges Scott Deans, Founder & CEO of BeONE Sports, Solu Nwanze, Managing Director of Expanded Impact, Karl Allen, Digital Technology Innovation Advisor, and Staci LaToison of Dream Big Ventures, LLC / Her Money Moves Podcast, the event was a success in supporting groundbreaking startups, contributing to the growth of Houston’s vibrant tech and innovation ecosystem.
— Staci LaToison, Founder Dream Big Ventures, LLC
With her extensive 22-year international experience managing billion-dollar budgets and global teams from Chevron into the realm of consulting, offering workshops and seminars that encompass AI, strategic planning, business planning, business development, and stakeholder engagement, Staci brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table and brought valuable insights and thought provoking questions to this year's contestants.
"What an exciting experience to be one of the HOU 2024 Judges panel! I am honored to evaluate and support groundbreaking startups, contributing to the growth of Houston’s vibrant tech and innovation ecosystem. Let's empower and elevate the Houston tech and innovation community together!" says LaToison.
The evening concluded with Judges' Choice Winner: iSHIFTx, Landi Spearman Founder with Blue People as the Hackathon sponsor, and the offficial CodeLaunch 2024 winner being SeekerPitch with hackathon sponsor Honeycomb Software.
About CodeLaunch: CodeLaunch is a program that pairs Finalists with professional software development companies to produce a minimally viable product via a 48-hour hackathon. In addition to other seed services, such as legal, staffing, and marketing that are awarded to winning Finalists, the event also features a networking afterparty that is jam-packed with angels, investors, and venture capitalists.
About Staci LaToison: Staci LaToison is an award-winning investor, global speaker, consultant, podcast host and bestselling author. She founded Dream Big Ventures, dedicated to empowering career-driven women through professional development, community engagement, and investment opportunities. With over two decades at Chevron managing global teams and billion-dollar budgets with roles in China and Angola, she launched Dream Big to inspire women to unlock possibilities they never imagined. Dream Big now hosts empowering workshops and supports women-led businesses, building a robust community network. https://www.stacilatoison.com.
About Dream Big Ventures, LLC: Dream Big Ventures was founded by Staci LaToison, a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in the startup ecosystem. Dream Big Ventures is committed to empowering underrepresented founders in the fields of energy transition, climate tech, and health tech, and Staci has a proven track record of success in doing so. To learn more, visit: www.dreambigventures.com.
About Her Money Moves Podcast: Her Money Moves is all about providing women with untethered access, to real insights, from real women, making a real impact in their respective industries. On the show, we explore inspiring journeys, practical tips, and strategies to empower women and their financial futures. We know that when women are empowered in leadership, we drive progress in our industries, uplift our communities, and propel the global economy forward. Visit: https://www.youtube.com/@StaciLaToison.
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
+1 713-898-6552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn