5BR/2.5BA Home w/Basement & Barn on 7± Acres Minutes From Lake Anna Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 5 BR/2.5 BA home on 7± acres with a basement, barn w/stalls and minutes from Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County VA on Wednesday, March 13.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well built 5 BR/2.5 BA home on 7.71± acres with an unfinished walk-out basement, barn w/stalls and minutes from Lake Anna in Spotsylvania County VA on Wednesday, March 13 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“This home can be occupied immediately and personalized at your leisure. This property is ideal for a family with children, animals or hobbyist,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to Bid & Buy and Make it Yours!”
“The property is located only 3 miles from Lake Anna, 5 miles from Rt. 522, 9 miles from Rt. 20, and a short drive to Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Richmond, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow.
Auction Date: Wednesday, March 13 at 2:30PM Eastern
Property Address: 7812 Belmont Rd., Spotsylvania, VA 22551
Well built 5 BR/2.5 BA home w/walk-out basement on 7.71 +/- acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This home measures 4,723± gross sf. (2,995± finished sf. & 1,728± unfinished sf. basement), and features an eat-kitchen (new appliances convey), dining room, living room, laundry/utility room on main level, office/additional bedroom, unfinished walk-out basement w/roughed in plumbing in place for bathroom/kitchen
• Rear deck (approx. 12'x22'); gravel driveway
• Heating: heat pumps & forced air wood furnace; Cooling: heat pumps
• Drilled well & gravity flow septic system; electric water heater
• Home is wired for a backup generator
• 36'x46' barn with stalls suitable for animals or could be converted to shop/garage; some board fencing
• For photos, more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
