2BR/2BA Home w/Walk-Out Basement & Shop/Garage in Victoria, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a 2BR/2BA fixer upper with a walk-out basement & 2 bay shop/garage in the Town of Victoria on Tuesday, March 12”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that on line auction bidding will begin to close on a 2 BR/2 BA fixer upper with a walk-out basement, 2 bay shop/garage and public utilities in the Town of Victoria on Tuesday, March 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This home will make an excellent fixer upper for a flip, rental or primary residence. Opportunity awaits,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss a chance to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to BID & BUY and Make it YOURS!!”
“Conveniently located, the property is only blocks from Main Street, 7 miles from Kenbridge, 13 miles from Rt. 360, 18.5 miles from Rt. 15, and a short drive to Farmville, I-85, Richmond and Emporia, VA,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Auction Coordinator.
On-line Biddings Begins to Close – Tuesday, March 12 at 5:00PM Eastern
Property Address -- 1720 13th St., Victoria, VA 23974
2 BR/2 BA home w/partial walk-out basement located only blocks from Main Street in the Town of Victoria, VA
• This home measures 2,142± gross sf. with a kitchen (no appliances), living room, dining room, bonus room, partial walk-out basement (783± sf.) & attic
• Hardwood flooring throughout
• Heating: heat pump; Cooling: Central AC
• Public utilities
• 2 bay shop/garage; asphalt driveway; fenced back yard
• For photos, more highlights and details, please visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The on line real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Sid Smyth (434-955-0708) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434-955-0708
info@nichollsauction.com
