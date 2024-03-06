2 BR/1.5 BA Home Off of Leavells Rd. in Spotsylvania County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a solid 2 BR/1.5 BA home on a .23± acre lot with an attached carport and public utilities in Spotsylvania County on Monday, March 11”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a solid 2 BR/1.5 BA home on a .23± acre lot with an attached carport, public utilities and centrally located only 1 mile from Courthouse Rd. (Rt. 208) in Spotsylvania County on Monday, March 11 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This solid home will make a perfect starter home or an excellent addition to your rental portfolio!! You can occupy this home immediately, and customize at your leisure,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to Bid & Buy and Make it Yours!”
“The property is centrally located only 1 mile from Courthouse Rd. (Rt. 208), 1.5 miles from Harrison Rd. (Rt. 620), 3.5 miles from I-95, 5 miles from Spotsylvania Regional Hospital, close to all schools & retail/commerce, and a very short drive to Richmond & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow.
Auction Date: Monday, March 11 at 5:30PM Eastern
Property Address: 5516 Rudy Ln., Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Solid 2 BR/1.5 BA ranch style home on .23 +/- acre subdivision lot in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This home measures 1,000± finished sf., and features an eat-kitchen (all appliances convey), family room w/fireplace (insert), laundry room/mud room, attic w/pull down stair access
• Rear deck (approx. 10'x12'); attached carport; asphalt driveway
• Heating: heat pump and fireplace insert; Cooling: central AC
• County water & sewer; electric water heater
• For photos, more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
