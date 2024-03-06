3BR/2BA Brick Home w/Buildings on 5± Acres in Goochland County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a well-built centrally located 3 BR/2 BA brick ranch style home on 5± acres with several outbuildings in Gum Springs, VA on Monday, March 11”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a well-built centrally located 3 BR/2 BA brick ranch style home on 5± acres with several shops/garages/outbuildings (w/concrete floors & electricity) in Gum Springs, VA on Monday, March 11 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Don’t miss the opportunity to purchase a solid Goochland County brick home on 5± acres, perfect for a home based business that is selling to the highest bidder,” said Nicholls. “Make plans now to Bid & Buy and Make it Yours!”
The property is centrally located only 3 miles from I-64, 4.5 miles from Rt. 522, and a very short drive to Charlottesville, Short Pump & Richmond, VA,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow.
Auction Date: Monday, March 11 at 2:00PM Eastern
Property Address: 4155 Broad St. Rd., Gum Spring, VA 23065
Well-built 3 BR/2 BA ranch style brick home on 5± ac. in Goochland County, VA
• This home measures 1,929± finished sf., and features an open concept floor plan with an eat-kitchen (all appliances convey), dining area/living area, great room, attic w/pull down access
• Front porch (approx. 6'x24')
• Heating & cooling: heat pump; fireplace w/insert
• Well & septic system; electric water heater
• 2 car carport w/storage area & shed off; multiple metal carports; 12'x28' storage shed; 24'x32' (approx.) garage/work shop; 24'x32' Quonset hut style work shop w/24'x36'x14' attached frame building; All buildings have concrete floors & electricity
• Other Features: 10'x20' chicken coop; storage space & parking
• Ideal for a home based business, hobbyist or enthusiast
• Convenient location to major thoroughfares
• For photos, more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com
