Papi Smash'd Burger Smashes the Competition, Wins 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways Grand Prize

Best Burger In Orlando

Papi Smash'd Burger has been crowned the Grand Prize Winner of the prestigious 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways contest!

We are humbled by being chosen to represent Foodies and Fairways program supported by Master Card. Our great community has once again given us an opportunity that we will cherish forever.”
— Chris Hernandez
ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papi Smash'd Burger, the Orlando-based restaurant renowned for its mouthwatering gourmet creations, has been crowned the Grand Prize Winner of the prestigious 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways contest. This culinary competition saw Papi Smash'd rise above all of the talented contenders to claim the ultimate title. The prestigious award includes coveted concession space at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 6 - March 10, 2024) and a $10,000 grant.

"We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to be named the Grand Prize Winner of the Mastercard Foodies and Fairways contest," said Chris Hernandez, chef and mastermind behind Papi Smash'd. "This recognition means the world to our entire team, who pours their passion and dedication into crafting exceptional burgers every single day. It's a true testament to the power of hard work, creativity, and of course, delicious food! We see this as another vote of confidence as we look to expand."

"Cheers to the constant communication with our city partner, the DOP (Downtown Orlando Partnership), who also allows us to stay up to date on these opportunities," said Scott Kotroba, partner at Papi Smash'd. "We are blessed to work with such a great group of people that share such a passion for Downtown Orlando!"

Community Commitment: Papi Smash's Burger has always worked to give back to their communities, so they will be giving back 10% of their profits. The two benefactors are the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Athlete Connections Foundation. On top of this, a portion of their ticket allotment to the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be used to invite the children they currently serve in the Paramore district of Orlando.

Roger Lear
Papi Smash'd
+1 407-645-4224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Papi Smash'd Burger Smashes the Competition, Wins 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways Grand Prize

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Roger Lear
Papi Smash'd
+1 407-645-4224
Company/Organization
OrlandoJobs.com
43 East Pine Steet
Orlando, Florida, 32801
United States
+1 407-645-4611
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Papi Smash'd Burger Smashes the Competition, Wins 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways Grand Prize
Amway Center Transforms into an Career Expo November 17th with 120 Top Employers and 6,000 Job Openings
HIREPALOOZA:THE EPIC JOB FAIR AT AMWAY CENTER, AUGUST 10th FROM 11AM - 3PM
View All Stories From This Author