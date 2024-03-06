Papi Smash'd Burger Smashes the Competition, Wins 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways Grand Prize
Papi Smash'd Burger has been crowned the Grand Prize Winner of the prestigious 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways contest!
We are humbled by being chosen to represent Foodies and Fairways program supported by Master Card. Our great community has once again given us an opportunity that we will cherish forever.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papi Smash'd Burger, the Orlando-based restaurant renowned for its mouthwatering gourmet creations, has been crowned the Grand Prize Winner of the prestigious 2024 Mastercard Foodies and Fairways contest. This culinary competition saw Papi Smash'd rise above all of the talented contenders to claim the ultimate title. The prestigious award includes coveted concession space at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 6 - March 10, 2024) and a $10,000 grant.
— Chris Hernandez
"We are absolutely thrilled and humbled to be named the Grand Prize Winner of the Mastercard Foodies and Fairways contest," said Chris Hernandez, chef and mastermind behind Papi Smash'd. "This recognition means the world to our entire team, who pours their passion and dedication into crafting exceptional burgers every single day. It's a true testament to the power of hard work, creativity, and of course, delicious food! We see this as another vote of confidence as we look to expand."
"Cheers to the constant communication with our city partner, the DOP (Downtown Orlando Partnership), who also allows us to stay up to date on these opportunities," said Scott Kotroba, partner at Papi Smash'd. "We are blessed to work with such a great group of people that share such a passion for Downtown Orlando!"
Community Commitment: Papi Smash's Burger has always worked to give back to their communities, so they will be giving back 10% of their profits. The two benefactors are the Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation and the Athlete Connections Foundation. On top of this, a portion of their ticket allotment to the Arnold Palmer Invitational will be used to invite the children they currently serve in the Paramore district of Orlando.
