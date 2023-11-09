Amway Center Transforms into an Career Expo November 17th with 120 Top Employers and 6,000 Job Openings
OrlandoJobs.com is thrilled to announce the Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair, set to take at the Amway Center on November 17th, 2023
Orlando companies are hiring and for anyone who is looking to change jobs or get a job, employers want to meet YOU, not your online resume. This event gives job seekers the chance to shine!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrlandoJobs.com is thrilled to announce the Florida Blue, Florida Classic Diversity Job Fair, set to take at the Amway Center on November 17th, 2023, from 11 AM to 4 PM. With an impressive lineup of over 120 top-tier employers and an estimated 6,000+ job opportunities, this event promises to be Central Florida's largest hiring event. OrlandoJobs.com is excited to partner with Florida Citrus Sports and the Florida Classic to produce an event that will help anyone serious about getting employed.
"Get ready to find great career opportunities because this year's job fair is going to be bigger and better than ever before," exclaimed Roger Lear, the President of OrlandoJobs.com. "We're talking about 120 employers, including Walt Disney World (hourly and salaried jobs), Florida Blue, Hilton Grand Vacations, UCF, Brewing Brand Management, VyStar Credit Union, Universal Orlando Resort, and over 100 more! There's something for everyone."
Alongside the abundance of job prospects, the event will offer enriching career education seminars, free professional headshots, free resume reviews, and an array of local community career resource partners. This year's job fair at the Amway Center is free of charge for all job seekers, ensuring everyone can explore their next big career move.
"Whether you're an aspiring project manager, a seasoned administrator, or a tech-savvy professional, this job fair is the place to be," emphasized Lear. "There's no substitute for the power of face-to-face interaction, and this event ensures you get that personal touch you will never get online."
For more information about the event, please visit www.OrlandoJobs.com/jobfair. The Diversity Job Fair is open to all and offers free parking in the GEICO Garage, sponsored by Hilton Grand Vacations. Job seekers are strongly advised to pre-register for the event at https://events.orlandojobs.com.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 50,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com).
