HIREPALOOZA:THE EPIC JOB FAIR AT AMWAY CENTER, AUGUST 10th FROM 11AM - 3PM
The excitement is building as HirePalooza, the ultimate job fair extravaganza, is set to take place at the Amway Center on August 10th.
HirePalooza is an amazing day. Free parking, professional headshots, live recruiters, and invaluable community partnerships, it's a day of unprecedented opportunities. Join us, seize your success!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement is building as HirePalooza, the ultimate job fair extravaganza, is set to take place at the prestigious Amway Center on August 10th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The event's primary goal is to connect job seekers and employers, offering an immersive and dynamic space to connect this talent with Central Florida's leading companies.
— Roger Lear, President OrlandoJobs.com
Hosted by Orlandojobs.com, HirePalooza is geared up to be the most significant job fair of the year, welcoming job seekers of all backgrounds and experience levels. The event aims to facilitate meaningful interactions between job seekers and a diverse range of employers from various industries, creating a space for networking, skill showcasing, and recruitment.
Key highlights of HirePalooza include:
- 120 prominent Central Florida companies will be participating, offering job seekers a unique chance to explore many career opportunities ( under one roof.
- Attendees can engage with industry professionals, HR representatives, and hiring managers, making meaningful connections that could lead to their dream job.
- Throughout the event, there will be insightful career advice seminars conducted by industry experts on topics ranging from keys to unlocking a better job, robotic careers, foolproof application processes, and using artificial intelligence to get your next job.
- Job seekers can have their resumes reviewed by experts and receive personalized career advice to boost their chances of securing their desired position.
- Everyone will get a free professional headshot.
"We are thrilled to present HirePalooza, a grand-scale job fair that aims to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers," said Roger Lear, Co-Founder at Orlandojobs.com. "The Amway Center, with its iconic status, provides the perfect backdrop for this exceptional event, and the combination of thousands of jobs, free professional headshots, and career expert sessions, attendees have the opportunity to find a great job and utilize so many important career resources."
HirePalooza is a free event for job seekers (including free parking at the Amway). Registration is open to all, and participants can sign up in advance at https://events.orlandojobs.com. Employers interested in participating can contact Wes Miller at 407-965-1975 or weston@orlandojobs.com .
# # #
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 50,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com).
Roger Lear
OrlandoJobs.com
+ +1 407-645-4224
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok