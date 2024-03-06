Beyond Limits Signs a Memo of Understanding with Aramco Digital to Support their Global AI Corridor Initiative
Event took place in front of thousands of attendees at the DeepFest/Leap Conference in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia, the region's premier AI event
This strategic collaboration with Aramco Digital is a game-changer. By investing in Saudi Arabia, we're creating jobs and driving innovation, education, and growth alongside Aramco Digital."”GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Limits, a leader in industrial AI, today announced their completion of a Memo of Understanding (MOU) with the intention to form a strategic alliance with Aramco Digital, the digital and technology subsidiary of Saudi Aramco, and one of the world’s largest integrated energy and chemicals companies.
Focused on driving sustainability in the region, the partnership will help deliver solutions using Beyond Limits Hybrid AI technology, which combines machine learning, generative AI, & symbolic reasoning to deliver explainable AI solutions.
Beyond Limits and Aramco Digital aim to work together to unlock the benefits of AI technologies in line with the Global AI Corridor initiative. This includes creating an AI training academy to support Saudi Arabia’s Energy Transition in addressing sustainability challenges and expanding its knowledge economy.
The MOU follows Beyond Limits announcement of its Hybrid AI Platform this week, designed to transform operational data and knowledge into intelligent decisioning workflows and actionable recommendations for optimizing mission critical applications.
Beyond Limits CEO AJ Abdallat stated, "This strategic collaboration with Aramco Digital in the AI Corridor initiative is a game-changer. Their move to carbon-based materials aligns with our sustainability goals, and our AI expertise will fast-track this transition. By investing in Saudi Arabia, we're not just creating jobs but also driving innovation, education, and growth alongside Aramco Digital."
About Beyond Limits
Beyond Limits is an industrial-grade, Hybrid AI company that optimizes operations, boosts efficiency, and increases productivity for demanding industries including energy, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services.
Beyond traditional artificial intelligence, the company’s Hybrid AI Platform take a neuro-symbolic approach that uniquely combines human knowledge from domain experts with operational content to deliver solutions that reason, even with imperfect information. Trusted autonomy adapts to the degree humans need to be ‘in-the-loop’ for AI solutions to perform well in the real world to affirm trust in software-driven decisions, manage operational risk, and drive profitability.
Founded in 2014, Beyond Limits leverages a significant investment portfolio of advanced technology developed at Caltech’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory for NASA space missions. The company has been honored on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500; Frost & Sullivan 2023 Best Practices Award for Global Enabling Technology Leadership; and by Database Trends and Applications as one of their Awesome Companies in AI 2023.
