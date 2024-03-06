USEF.GG Seeks Elite Esports Players for International Competition
United States Esports Federation, exclusive authorized esports federation for U.S. athletes competing at the world championships, now recruiting
Through targeted coaching, we will refine players' techniques and fortify their mental resilience, strategic adaptability, and collaborative synergy.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Esports Federation (USEF.GG) is actively recruiting esports competitors who will dive into the heart of world-class play by representing the United States at upcoming elite international events. As the exclusive authorized esports federation for all U.S. athletes competing at the world championships, USEF.GG is looking for champions to represent the USA Team. Applications can be submitted now at: https://bit.ly/USEF-GG-Application.
Player Eligibility
USEF.GG players will be representing the U.S. and must meet high standards to do so. These players must align with the standards set forth by the International Esports Federation (IESF) and Global Esports Federation (GEF). Players must be age 18+, be U.S citizens or permanent residents with a passport, and comply with anti-doping regulations. Only those who embody these principles honoring the integrity and spirit of competition will be considered.
The Player Selection Committee is appointed by USEF.GG and will include experienced esports professionals, coaches, and industry experts. The Committee will review player applications, assess performance, and make final selections based on these criteria:
> Show Match: Players will flex their skills in show matches that test their abilities and passion for esports.
> Combine: Players must pass Combine Trials to assess abilities such as reaction time, communication skills, and teamwork.
> Nominations: Individual players may step up, or knowledgeable individuals may nominate a skilled player to carry the banner of the United States with honor.
> Competition History: Performance in previous esports competitions, both domestically and internationally, may also be taken into account. A player’s journey through previous tournaments, both within U.S. borders and beyond, lays the foundation of their legacy.
Submit applications now at: https://bit.ly/USEF-GG-Application.
Preparation and Development
After selected players are notified of their inclusion in the national team, they will undergo training, preparation, and coordination with team management in anticipation of upcoming international competitions. USEF.GG will announce the final roster to the public and media, generating excitement and support for the national team.
The Player Selection Committee will continue to monitor player performance and evaluate potential additions or changes to the national team roster as needed. Ongoing efforts will be made to support player development and ensure the competitiveness of the United States esports team on the international stage.
Titles and Tournaments
Players with expertise in these titles are invited to apply. Depending on the title and forum, there will be teams that are mixed / female:
> Dota 2
> CS:GO2
> PUBG Mobile
> eFootball
> Mobile Legends
USEF.GG players will have the opportunity to participate in and/or qualify to join events such as the Pan-Am Games, the IESF World Championships, the GEF Global Esports Tour, and others.
Rewarding Experience for Players
Bethany Pyles, Player Development Specialist at USEF.GG, said, “I know the transformative power that cultivating player growth holds for those striving for victory as they represent the U.S. National Esports team on global stages. Through targeted coaching, we will refine players' techniques and fortify their mental resilience, strategic adaptability, and collaborative synergy. Our players’ journey beyond the game will improve confidence, enhance career opportunities, and forge lifelong relationships with fellow competitors and industry leaders. USEF.GG’s dedication to player development is embodied by our mission to instill players with a championship mindset as we proudly showcase the best of U.S. esports talent to the world.”
About the United States Esports Federation
Through the United States Esports Federation, NASEF provides opportunities for elite esports athletes to represent the U.S. in international tournaments. USEF.GG incorporates NASEF’s vision to develop athletes who are game changers in the esports world, emphasizing core values of learning, opportunity, community, diversity, and respect. USEF.GG, like NASEF, operates under the umbrella of the 501(c)3 non-profit World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation.
About NASEF: Game. Grow. Learn. Lead.
NASEF is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire STEM/STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The International Esports Federation has entrusted NASEF with training and supporting its 130+ member federations as they undertake development of scholastic esports programs.
